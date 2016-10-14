Vikings, MFCA announce first football showcase
The Minnesota Vikings and the Minnesota Football Coaches Association (MFCA) are proud to announce the first Minnesota Football Showcase. Set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 3, 2016, the new partnership features an entire day of celebrating football throughout the state of Minnesota. The event will culminate in the 44th annual All-Star Football Game featuring outstanding senior football players from around the state.
Tickets are now available with all proceeds going directly to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.
Kicking off at 3 p.m., the Showcase Game will be the 55th overall in Minnesota high school football history. The game will feature the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars and will be broadcast locally on KMSP FOX 9.
Jeff Ferguson of Totino-Grace High School (North) and Mike Grant of Eden Prairie (South) will serve as the game’s head coaches. The two have a combined 49 years of head coaching experience and a total record of 467 wins and 88 losses.
For game history questions, please contact Dave Giles at dtkgiles@yahoo.com or 651.274.9359. For further details on the Minnesota Football Showcase, please visit
www.vikings.com/showcase.
The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is proud of this game and its history. The first All-Star Football Game was played in 1945, and the game has been an annual event since 1974. The game was played in a North vs. South format from 1945 through 1960 and from 1974 to 1979, a Metro vs. Outstate format from 1980 to 2010 and back to a North vs. South format in 2011 (to present).
Through the years, over 4,200 players and 475 coaches have participated in this game. A total of 89 players from the All-Star Football Game have gone on to play or coach in the National Football League, including current Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star alumnus from Detroit Lakes). See the All-Star Football website at www.allstarfootball.org for more information.