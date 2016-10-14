Vikings, MFCA announce first football showcase

Tickets are now available with all proceeds going directly to the MFCA and the Tackle Cancer Campaign.

Kicking off at 3 p.m., the Showcase Game will be the 55th overall in Minnesota high school football history. The game will feature the North All-Stars vs. the South All-Stars and will be broadcast locally on KMSP FOX 9.

Jeff Ferguson of Totino-Grace High School (North) and Mike Grant of Eden Prairie (South) will serve as the game’s head coaches. The two have a combined 49 years of head coaching experience and a total record of 467 wins and 88 losses.

For more information, please contact Game Director Dave Fritze at 651-230-1007 or Vikings Executive Director of Communications Jeff Anderson at andersonj@vikings.nfl.net or 952.828.6570.

For game history questions, please contact Dave Giles at dtkgiles@yahoo.com or 651.274.9359. For further details on the Minnesota Football Showcase, please visit

www.vikings.com/showcase.

The Minnesota Football Coaches Association is proud of this game and its history. The first All-Star Football Game was played in 1945, and the game has been an annual event since 1974. The game was played in a North vs. South format from 1945 through 1960 and from 1974 to 1979, a Metro vs. Outstate format from 1980 to 2010 and back to a North vs. South format in 2011 (to present).

Through the years, over 4,200 players and 475 coaches have participated in this game. A total of 89 players from the All-Star Football Game have gone on to play or coach in the National Football League, including current Minnesota Vikings player Adam Thielen (2008 All-Star alumnus from Detroit Lakes). See the All-Star Football website at www.allstarfootball.org for more information.