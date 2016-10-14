Laker swimmers win big at Staples

DL switched around the lineup and came up with plenty of winning finishes from the varied lineup taking all but one event.

Jennifer Tracy broke the Cardinals' pool record in the 100-backstroke swimming 1:04.75 to take first place. She added a 100-freestyle win touching first in a time of 57.45.

Syd Gulon swam a state qualifying time for the second consecutive meet winning the 100-butterfly in 1:01.05. Gulon qualified in the 500-freestyle last week at section True Team.

Ella Henderson won the 200-freestyle in 2:15.27; Clara Livermore took the 500-free in 6:20.60; Kaitlyn Peterson was the 50-free winner swimming 29.04.

All three Laker relay teams were victorious.

Emily Veronen and Lili Schneider posted the only wins for Staples-Motley. Veronen touched the wall first in the 200-yard individual medley and placed third in the 100-backstroke. Schneider had the fastest time in the 100-breaststroke and was third in the 200-freestyle.

In junior varsity action, the Lakers picked up individual wins from: Josie Retz in the 200-free; Taylor Brend in the 100-IM, Sydney Haus in the 50-free, McKenna Ruchti in the 100-fly, Madi Gerdes in the 500-free.

The Class A State True Team meet is Saturday, Oct. 15 with warm-ups at noon and competition beginning at 1 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center in Minneapolis.

Detroit Lakes 130, Staples-Motley 48

200 medley relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 2:02.37

200 freestyle: 1-Ella Henderson (DL) 2:15.27

200 individual medley: 1-Emily Veronen SM 2:41.76

50 freestyle: 1-Kaitlyn Peterson (DL) 29.04

100 butterfly: 1-Sydney Gulon (DL) 1:01.05

100 freestyle: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 57.45

500 freestyle: 1-Clara Livermore (DL) 6:20.60

200 freestyle relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 1:52.52

100 backstroke: 1-Jennifer Tracy (DL) 1:04.75

400 freestyle relay: 1-Detroit Lakes 4:24.79