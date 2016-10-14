Search
    Lakers back in state football rankings

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:01 a.m.

    Detroit Lakes jumped back into the state rankings at no. 10 this week after defeating Perham 26-14. Fergus Falls remained undefeated with a 34-7 victory over Thief River Falls and holds the No. 6 ranking in Class 4A.

    The Otters gave the Lakers the lone blemish of the season 12-6 in week three.

    In 9-man, 6-0 Waubun is ranked No. 4 while holding the top QRF rankings. The Bombers have a test Friday in a conference-deciding matchup with Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal.

    Mahnomen (5-1) is back in the top 10 with the No. 9 rankings in Class A. The Indians have won five straight games heading into Friday's game at home versus 1-5 New York Mills.

    Barnesville and Hawley are ranked in Class 2A at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively.

    Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is the lone area team ranked in Class 3A coming in at No. 5.

    State Football Rankings

    CLASS 4A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. South St. Paul (6) (6-0) 85 1

    2. Hutchinson (2) (6-0) 82 2

    3. Marshall (1) (6-0) 75 3

    4. Winona (6-0) 56 5

    5. Mound-Westonka (6-0) 54 4

    6. Fergus Falls (6-0) 47 6

    7. Becker (4-2) 26 7

    8. Waseca (5-1) 25 9

    9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-1) 16 NR

    10. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 8 NR

    Others receiving votes: Fridley 6, Zimmerman 6, Hermantown 5, Stewartville 4.

    CLASS 3A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. St. Croix Lutheran (6) (6-0) 69 1

    2. Jackson County Central (1) (6-0) 62 2

    3. Rochester Lourdes (6-0) 57 3

    4. Pierz (5-1) 40 5

    5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-1) 35 6

    6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (6-0) 33 7

    7. Fairmont (5-1) 26 9

    8. Proctor (5-1) 20 8

    Litchfield (5-1) 20 4

    10. Providence Academy (5-1) 14 10

    Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 6, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 2, Aitkin 1.

    CLASS 2A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. Caledonia (6) (6-0) 60 1

    2. Barnesville (6-0) 54 2

    3. Pillager (6-0) 46 T3

    4. Redwood Valley (6-0) 43 T3

    5. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 37 5

    6. Maple River (5-1) 30 6

    7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-1) 19 9

    8. Hawley (4-2) 12 8

    9. New Richland-HEG (5-1) 9 NR

    10. Eveleth-Gilbert (5-1) 8 NR

    Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Royalton 3, Spectrum 1.

    CLASS 1A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. Minneota (6) (6-0) 60 1

    2. Minneapolis North (6-0) 52 T2

    3. BOLD (6-0) 48 T2

    4. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) 39 4

    5. Hinckley-Finlayson (6-0) 36 5

    6. Fillmore Central (5-1) 27 6

    7. Pine River-Backus (6-0) 22 9

    8. Wabasso (5-1) 12 10

    9. Mahnomen (5-1) 9 NR

    10. Goodhue (5-1) 8 NR

    Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5, Upsala-Swanville 4, Dawson-Boyd 2.

    NINE-MAN

    School Total Points Prv

    1. Grand Meadow (4) (6-0) 49 T1

    2. Spring Grove (1) (6-0) 45 T1

    3. Cleveland (6-0) 39 4

    4. Waubun (6-0) 37 3

    5. Edgerton Ellsworth (6-0) 29 5

    6. Nevis (6-0) 24 6

    7. Ely (6-0) 16 7

    8. Verndale (6-0) 15 8

    9. Cromwell (6-0) 8 9

    10. North Woods (6-0) 5 10

    Others receiving votes: Stephen-Argyle 4, Kittson County Central 3, Cook-Orr 1.

    CLASS 6A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. Totino-Grace (5) (6-0) 59 1

    2. Lakeville North (1) (6-0) 55 2

    3. Eden Prairie (5-1) 48 3

    4. East Ridge (5-1) 42 5

    5. Burnsville (5-1) 34 T7

    6. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1) 29 9

    7. Rosemount (5-1) 23 4

    8. Maple Grove (4-2) 15 NR

    9. Blaine (4-2) 12 10

    10. Champlin Park (4-2) 8 6

    Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 4, Mounds View 1.

    CLASS 5A

    School Total Points Prv

    1. Elk River (5) (6-0) 76 1

    2. Mankato West (2) (6-0) 69 2

    3. Spring Lake Park (1) (6-0) 68 3

    4. Mahtomedi (6-0) 53 4

    5. Chanhassen (6-0) 49 5

    6. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-0) 32 8

    7. Alexandria (6-0) 31 6

    8. St. Cloud Tech (6-0) 28 9

    9. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 20 7

    10. SMB-Wolfpack (6-0) 8 10

    Others receiving votes: Waconia 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Monticello 1.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
