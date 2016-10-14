Lakers back in state football rankings

The Otters gave the Lakers the lone blemish of the season 12-6 in week three.

In 9-man, 6-0 Waubun is ranked No. 4 while holding the top QRF rankings. The Bombers have a test Friday in a conference-deciding matchup with Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal.

Mahnomen (5-1) is back in the top 10 with the No. 9 rankings in Class A. The Indians have won five straight games heading into Friday's game at home versus 1-5 New York Mills.

Barnesville and Hawley are ranked in Class 2A at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is the lone area team ranked in Class 3A coming in at No. 5.

State Football Rankings

CLASS 4A

School Total Points Prv

1. South St. Paul (6) (6-0) 85 1

2. Hutchinson (2) (6-0) 82 2

3. Marshall (1) (6-0) 75 3

4. Winona (6-0) 56 5

5. Mound-Westonka (6-0) 54 4

6. Fergus Falls (6-0) 47 6

7. Becker (4-2) 26 7

8. Waseca (5-1) 25 9

9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-1) 16 NR

10. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Fridley 6, Zimmerman 6, Hermantown 5, Stewartville 4.

CLASS 3A

School Total Points Prv

1. St. Croix Lutheran (6) (6-0) 69 1

2. Jackson County Central (1) (6-0) 62 2

3. Rochester Lourdes (6-0) 57 3

4. Pierz (5-1) 40 5

5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-1) 35 6

6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (6-0) 33 7

7. Fairmont (5-1) 26 9

8. Proctor (5-1) 20 8

Litchfield (5-1) 20 4

10. Providence Academy (5-1) 14 10

Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 6, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 2, Aitkin 1.

CLASS 2A

School Total Points Prv

1. Caledonia (6) (6-0) 60 1

2. Barnesville (6-0) 54 2

3. Pillager (6-0) 46 T3

4. Redwood Valley (6-0) 43 T3

5. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 37 5

6. Maple River (5-1) 30 6

7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-1) 19 9

8. Hawley (4-2) 12 8

9. New Richland-HEG (5-1) 9 NR

10. Eveleth-Gilbert (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Royalton 3, Spectrum 1.

CLASS 1A

School Total Points Prv

1. Minneota (6) (6-0) 60 1

2. Minneapolis North (6-0) 52 T2

3. BOLD (6-0) 48 T2

4. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) 39 4

5. Hinckley-Finlayson (6-0) 36 5

6. Fillmore Central (5-1) 27 6

7. Pine River-Backus (6-0) 22 9

8. Wabasso (5-1) 12 10

9. Mahnomen (5-1) 9 NR

10. Goodhue (5-1) 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5, Upsala-Swanville 4, Dawson-Boyd 2.

NINE-MAN

School Total Points Prv

1. Grand Meadow (4) (6-0) 49 T1

2. Spring Grove (1) (6-0) 45 T1

3. Cleveland (6-0) 39 4

4. Waubun (6-0) 37 3

5. Edgerton Ellsworth (6-0) 29 5

6. Nevis (6-0) 24 6

7. Ely (6-0) 16 7

8. Verndale (6-0) 15 8

9. Cromwell (6-0) 8 9

10. North Woods (6-0) 5 10

Others receiving votes: Stephen-Argyle 4, Kittson County Central 3, Cook-Orr 1.

CLASS 6A

School Total Points Prv

1. Totino-Grace (5) (6-0) 59 1

2. Lakeville North (1) (6-0) 55 2

3. Eden Prairie (5-1) 48 3

4. East Ridge (5-1) 42 5

5. Burnsville (5-1) 34 T7

6. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1) 29 9

7. Rosemount (5-1) 23 4

8. Maple Grove (4-2) 15 NR

9. Blaine (4-2) 12 10

10. Champlin Park (4-2) 8 6

Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 4, Mounds View 1.

CLASS 5A

School Total Points Prv

1. Elk River (5) (6-0) 76 1

2. Mankato West (2) (6-0) 69 2

3. Spring Lake Park (1) (6-0) 68 3

4. Mahtomedi (6-0) 53 4

5. Chanhassen (6-0) 49 5

6. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-0) 32 8

7. Alexandria (6-0) 31 6

8. St. Cloud Tech (6-0) 28 9

9. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 20 7

10. SMB-Wolfpack (6-0) 8 10

Others receiving votes: Waconia 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Monticello 1.