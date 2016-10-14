Lakers back in state football rankings
Detroit Lakes jumped back into the state rankings at no. 10 this week after defeating Perham 26-14. Fergus Falls remained undefeated with a 34-7 victory over Thief River Falls and holds the No. 6 ranking in Class 4A.
The Otters gave the Lakers the lone blemish of the season 12-6 in week three.
In 9-man, 6-0 Waubun is ranked No. 4 while holding the top QRF rankings. The Bombers have a test Friday in a conference-deciding matchup with Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal.
Mahnomen (5-1) is back in the top 10 with the No. 9 rankings in Class A. The Indians have won five straight games heading into Friday's game at home versus 1-5 New York Mills.
Barnesville and Hawley are ranked in Class 2A at No. 2 and No. 8, respectively.
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton is the lone area team ranked in Class 3A coming in at No. 5.
State Football Rankings
CLASS 4A
School Total Points Prv
1. South St. Paul (6) (6-0) 85 1
2. Hutchinson (2) (6-0) 82 2
3. Marshall (1) (6-0) 75 3
4. Winona (6-0) 56 5
5. Mound-Westonka (6-0) 54 4
6. Fergus Falls (6-0) 47 6
7. Becker (4-2) 26 7
8. Waseca (5-1) 25 9
9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (5-1) 16 NR
10. Detroit Lakes (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Fridley 6, Zimmerman 6, Hermantown 5, Stewartville 4.
CLASS 3A
School Total Points Prv
1. St. Croix Lutheran (6) (6-0) 69 1
2. Jackson County Central (1) (6-0) 62 2
3. Rochester Lourdes (6-0) 57 3
4. Pierz (5-1) 40 5
5. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (5-1) 35 6
6. Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta (6-0) 33 7
7. Fairmont (5-1) 26 9
8. Proctor (5-1) 20 8
Litchfield (5-1) 20 4
10. Providence Academy (5-1) 14 10
Others receiving votes: Belle Plaine 6, Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 2, Aitkin 1.
CLASS 2A
School Total Points Prv
1. Caledonia (6) (6-0) 60 1
2. Barnesville (6-0) 54 2
3. Pillager (6-0) 46 T3
4. Redwood Valley (6-0) 43 T3
5. Eden Valley-Watkins (5-1) 37 5
6. Maple River (5-1) 30 6
7. Zumbrota-Mazeppa (5-1) 19 9
8. Hawley (4-2) 12 8
9. New Richland-HEG (5-1) 9 NR
10. Eveleth-Gilbert (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeview 5, Kenyon-Wanamingo 3, Royalton 3, Spectrum 1.
CLASS 1A
School Total Points Prv
1. Minneota (6) (6-0) 60 1
2. Minneapolis North (6-0) 52 T2
3. BOLD (6-0) 48 T2
4. Rushford-Peterson (6-0) 39 4
5. Hinckley-Finlayson (6-0) 36 5
6. Fillmore Central (5-1) 27 6
7. Pine River-Backus (6-0) 22 9
8. Wabasso (5-1) 12 10
9. Mahnomen (5-1) 9 NR
10. Goodhue (5-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 5, Upsala-Swanville 4, Dawson-Boyd 2.
NINE-MAN
School Total Points Prv
1. Grand Meadow (4) (6-0) 49 T1
2. Spring Grove (1) (6-0) 45 T1
3. Cleveland (6-0) 39 4
4. Waubun (6-0) 37 3
5. Edgerton Ellsworth (6-0) 29 5
6. Nevis (6-0) 24 6
7. Ely (6-0) 16 7
8. Verndale (6-0) 15 8
9. Cromwell (6-0) 8 9
10. North Woods (6-0) 5 10
Others receiving votes: Stephen-Argyle 4, Kittson County Central 3, Cook-Orr 1.
CLASS 6A
School Total Points Prv
1. Totino-Grace (5) (6-0) 59 1
2. Lakeville North (1) (6-0) 55 2
3. Eden Prairie (5-1) 48 3
4. East Ridge (5-1) 42 5
5. Burnsville (5-1) 34 T7
6. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-1) 29 9
7. Rosemount (5-1) 23 4
8. Maple Grove (4-2) 15 NR
9. Blaine (4-2) 12 10
10. Champlin Park (4-2) 8 6
Others receiving votes: Minnetonka 4, Mounds View 1.
CLASS 5A
School Total Points Prv
1. Elk River (5) (6-0) 76 1
2. Mankato West (2) (6-0) 69 2
3. Spring Lake Park (1) (6-0) 68 3
4. Mahtomedi (6-0) 53 4
5. Chanhassen (6-0) 49 5
6. Robbinsdale Cooper (6-0) 32 8
7. Alexandria (6-0) 31 6
8. St. Cloud Tech (6-0) 28 9
9. St. Michael-Albertville (5-1) 20 7
10. SMB-Wolfpack (6-0) 8 10
Others receiving votes: Waconia 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Monticello 1.