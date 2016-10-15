FOOTBALL: Indians push win streak to six

The Indians scored all 16 points in the second quarter unanswered after Dylan Fischer took an Aaron Arno pass 63 yards to the end zone to give the visiting Eagles a 6-0 lead on the third play of the game. Arno’s point after kick was no good.

Brian Schoenborn picked off Arno at the Mills’ 25 and the Indians cashed in on a 14-yard Mitch Foss touchdown run to tie the game. Foss rushed for two for an 8-6 advantage five seconds into the second quarter.

Mahnomen’s defense held the Eagles at midfield forcing a punt. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Izaiah Asher sprinted 67 yards for the touchdown, followed by Schoenborn with the deuce.

Neither team threatened the red zone the final nine minutes of the half.

Third quarter play was kept between the 30’s from both defensive units. The Eagle defense stopped Mahnomen at the 32-yard line holding Asher to a nine-yard run on fourth-and-10 with 2:03 remaining.

The prior Eagles’ drive ended at the Indians’ 31 on a pair of Arno incompletions after getting the ball on a Foss fumble at the Mahnomen 48.

A field position stalemate made up fourth quarter play to the final horn.

Arno was 12-25 for 142 yards passing, one touchdown and an interception. Fischer had two grabs for 67 yards and the Eagles’ touchdown.

Asher led all rushers with 104 yards on 19 attempts and a score. Foss added 58 yards on the ground and six points; Schoenborn was 11-65 and missed on only two pass attempts.

Total yards were relatively even 238 for Mahnomen, all rushing, and 187 yards, mostly through the air for the Eagles.

Mahnomen shut down the Mills rushing attack winning the battle at the line of scrimmage. Bruising runner Josh Olson was held to 39 yards on 16 carries. No other Eagles’ running back had more than five yards in the game.

Mahnomen looks to end the regular season with seven consecutive victories taking on Polk County West (6-1), Wednesday, Oct. 19 at home. A victory will clinch sole possession of the District Northwest Red title. Polk County is the lone team that can threaten the top spot a game back at 4-1 and can share the championship with a big road win. The Thunder’s lone blemish was a 24-12 loss to Red Lake County in Red Lake Falls week four.

Polk County brings the top scoring offense in the District and Section 8A at 40.6 scored per game. Mahnomen is second at 32.1. The teams also boast the best defenses. Mahnomen allows a section-low 9.1 points per contest; the Thunder 10.3.

NYM 6 0 0 0 — 6

MAH 0 16 0 0 — 16

First quarter

NYM - Aaron Arno 63 pass to Dylan Fischer (kick failed)

Second quarter

MAH - Mitch Foss 14 run (Foss run)

MAH - Izaiah Asher 67 run (Schoenborn run)