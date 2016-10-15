Rothschadl struck on a 61-yard run on first down, his only carry of the game, to put Waubun up 14-0 after Dayton Makey’s kick at the 3:26 mark of the first quarter.

The Bombers opened the game scoring on both drives in the opening 12 minutes. Peyton Syverson scored on a 12-yard run to get on the board.

The Titan defense pounced on a Parker Syverson fumble at midfield but Rothschadl picked off a Brett Braseth intended for Brady Sirjord and took it to the house 56 yards to kill any momentum for the visitors with a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Titans coughed the ball up on the first play of the ensuing drive. Peyton Syverson turned the Jeffrey Cukla recovery into six points two plays later rushing in from the 21-yard line putting the game away eight minutes and 39-seconds from halftime up 28-nil.

The Waubun defenders allowed one first down the remainder of the half, coming on a defensive holding call.

Mason Bartos added a 46-yard, second down touchdown run past the midway point of the third quarter to push the lead to 34 points. Sirjord negated the shutout scoring for the Titans on a four-yard run to cap a 15-play, 55-yard fourth quarter drive.

Rothschadl made three tackles for a loss, scored twice on two touches of the ball and had 117 all-purpose yards.

Bartos led all rushers with 108 yards, one touchdown, on 11 carries averaging 9.8 yards per rushing attempt. He also led Waubun with nine tackles on defense.

Peyton Syverson had 57 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns.

Waubun improves to 7-0 and 4-0 in the District. NCE/UH falls to 4-3 and suffered the first District defeat in four games at 3-1.

The Bombers are 28-2 in their last 30 games and have not lost a regular season game since Oct. 11, 2013. Win-E-Mac comes calling to Waubun Wednesday, Oct. 19 with a 2-5 mark and one win in four District games.

NCE 0 0 0 8 — 8

WAU 14 14 6 0 — 34

First quarter

WAU - Peyton Syverson 12 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Rothschadl 61 run (Makey kick)

Second quarter

WAU - Sam Rothschadl 56 INT return (Makey kick)

WAU - Peyton Syverson 21 run (Makey kick)

Third quarter

WAU - Mason Bartos 46 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

NCE - Brady Sirjord 4 run (Resnick run)