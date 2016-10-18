Search
    DL volleyball splits six at Brainerd tournament

    By Robert Williams Today at 10:50 a.m.

    The Laker volleyball team split six games at Saturday's tournament in Brainerd.

    In opening pool play, the Lakers defeated Dassel-Cokato 18-25, 25-14 before losing a tight match against Robbinsdale Armstrong 28-30, 24-26 behind nine Haidyn Gunderson kills, nine digs by Josie Harrier and Macy Kirchner and three blocks from Bre Price.

    Mikayla Markuson led with six kills and Abby Schramel recorded 17 assists in a victory over Brainerd in pool two play 22-25, 25-17. Harrier had a team-high 10 digs.

    The Lakers defeated Thief River Falls in a third set tiebreaker to five points 5-3 after splitting the first two sets 26-24 for each team.

    Gunderson had 10 kills, Teeya Doppler added four blocks and Schramel had 18 assists.

    Mabel Canton defeated the Lakers in the championship round 25-19, 25-17 and DL dropped a rematch with Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-11, 25-22.

    Gunderson and Markuson led the way offensively with 37 and 23 kills over the course of the tournament. Gunderson had a team-high nine ace serves. Schramel had 89 assists. Price and Doppler had 15 and 12 blocks, respectively. Harrier and Naomi Larson led in the back with 46 and 25 digs.

    The Lakers (16-12) wrap up the regular season at Frazee, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets are 6-19 and have dropped 10 of the last 11 matches.

    Tournament totals

    Kills

    Haidyn Gunderson 37

    Mikayla Markuson 23

    Teeya Doppler 18

    Rachel Perkins 15

    Bre Price 10

    Abby Schramel 4

    Assists

    Abby Schramel 89

    Naomi Larson 3

    Blocks

    Bre Price 15

    Teeya Doppler 12

    Mikayla Markuson 6

    Abby Schramel 5

    Haidyn Gunderson 2

    Rachel Perkins 2

    Digs

    Josie Harrier 46

    Naomi Larson 25

    Macy Kirchner 23

    Abby Schramel 19

    Mikayla Markuson 14

    Teeya Doppler 11

    Haidyn Gunderson 10

    Rachel Perkins 3

    Maggie Buboltz 3

    Aces

    Haidyn Gunderson 9

    Teeya Doppler 4

    Abby Schramel 4

    Naomi Larson 3

    Macy Kirchner 2

    Robert Williams

    Robert is the Sports Editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
