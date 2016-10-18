DL volleyball splits six at Brainerd tournament

Mikayla Markuson led with six kills and Abby Schramel recorded 17 assists in a victory over Brainerd in pool two play 22-25, 25-17. Harrier had a team-high 10 digs.

The Lakers defeated Thief River Falls in a third set tiebreaker to five points 5-3 after splitting the first two sets 26-24 for each team.

Gunderson had 10 kills, Teeya Doppler added four blocks and Schramel had 18 assists.

Mabel Canton defeated the Lakers in the championship round 25-19, 25-17 and DL dropped a rematch with Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-11, 25-22.

Gunderson and Markuson led the way offensively with 37 and 23 kills over the course of the tournament. Gunderson had a team-high nine ace serves. Schramel had 89 assists. Price and Doppler had 15 and 12 blocks, respectively. Harrier and Naomi Larson led in the back with 46 and 25 digs.

The Lakers (16-12) wrap up the regular season at Frazee, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets are 6-19 and have dropped 10 of the last 11 matches.

Tournament totals

Kills

Haidyn Gunderson 37

Mikayla Markuson 23

Teeya Doppler 18

Rachel Perkins 15

Bre Price 10

Abby Schramel 4

Assists

Abby Schramel 89

Naomi Larson 3

Blocks

Bre Price 15

Teeya Doppler 12

Mikayla Markuson 6

Abby Schramel 5

Haidyn Gunderson 2

Rachel Perkins 2

Digs

Josie Harrier 46

Naomi Larson 25

Macy Kirchner 23

Abby Schramel 19

Mikayla Markuson 14

Teeya Doppler 11

Haidyn Gunderson 10

Rachel Perkins 3

Maggie Buboltz 3

Aces

Haidyn Gunderson 9

Teeya Doppler 4

Abby Schramel 4

Naomi Larson 3

Macy Kirchner 2