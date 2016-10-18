DL volleyball splits six at Brainerd tournament
The Laker volleyball team split six games at Saturday's tournament in Brainerd.
In opening pool play, the Lakers defeated Dassel-Cokato 18-25, 25-14 before losing a tight match against Robbinsdale Armstrong 28-30, 24-26 behind nine Haidyn Gunderson kills, nine digs by Josie Harrier and Macy Kirchner and three blocks from Bre Price.
Mikayla Markuson led with six kills and Abby Schramel recorded 17 assists in a victory over Brainerd in pool two play 22-25, 25-17. Harrier had a team-high 10 digs.
The Lakers defeated Thief River Falls in a third set tiebreaker to five points 5-3 after splitting the first two sets 26-24 for each team.
Gunderson had 10 kills, Teeya Doppler added four blocks and Schramel had 18 assists.
Mabel Canton defeated the Lakers in the championship round 25-19, 25-17 and DL dropped a rematch with Robbinsdale Armstrong 25-11, 25-22.
Gunderson and Markuson led the way offensively with 37 and 23 kills over the course of the tournament. Gunderson had a team-high nine ace serves. Schramel had 89 assists. Price and Doppler had 15 and 12 blocks, respectively. Harrier and Naomi Larson led in the back with 46 and 25 digs.
The Lakers (16-12) wrap up the regular season at Frazee, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m. The Hornets are 6-19 and have dropped 10 of the last 11 matches.
Tournament totals
Kills
Haidyn Gunderson 37
Mikayla Markuson 23
Teeya Doppler 18
Rachel Perkins 15
Bre Price 10
Abby Schramel 4
Assists
Abby Schramel 89
Naomi Larson 3
Blocks
Bre Price 15
Teeya Doppler 12
Mikayla Markuson 6
Abby Schramel 5
Haidyn Gunderson 2
Rachel Perkins 2
Digs
Josie Harrier 46
Naomi Larson 25
Macy Kirchner 23
Abby Schramel 19
Mikayla Markuson 14
Teeya Doppler 11
Haidyn Gunderson 10
Rachel Perkins 3
Maggie Buboltz 3
Aces
Haidyn Gunderson 9
Teeya Doppler 4
Abby Schramel 4
Naomi Larson 3
Macy Kirchner 2