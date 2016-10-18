Roth leads after first round of Creighton Classic
Natalie Roth sits atop the individual leaderboard and the North Dakota State University women's golf team is tied for second through 18 holes at the Creighton Classic Monday, Oct. 17, at Oak Hills Country Club in Omaha, Nebraska.
Roth, a junior from Lake Park, Minn., fired an opening round even-par 72 and sits two strokes in front of North Dakota's Jenna Janu and Western Illinois' Anna Cullinan, who both tallied a 2-over par 74 to tie for second.
Western Illinois leads the team standings through 18 holes with a 23-over par 311 while the Bison are tied for second with North Dakota at 28-over par 316.
Roth leads the tournament and the NDSU scoring, while sophomore Emma Groom is tied for 12th with an 18-hole 7-over par 79.
Senior Alex Schmid is tied for 24th at 9-over par 81, freshman Camryn Roadley is tied for 36th with a 12-over par 84, and senior Maggie Crippen is tied for 40th with an 18-hole 13-over par 85, rounding out the Bison scoring.
Junior Trisa Hutchinson, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 47th through 18 holes at 16-over par 88.
Mattie Tschider, the third former Laker in the field with Roth and Hutchinson, is tied for 32nd after shooting an 11-over 83. Tschider is playing as an individual for the University of North Dakota.
The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.