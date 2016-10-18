Roth leads after first round of Creighton Classic

Roth, a junior from Lake Park, Minn., fired an opening round even-par 72 and sits two strokes in front of North Dakota's Jenna Janu and Western Illinois' Anna Cullinan, who both tallied a 2-over par 74 to tie for second.

Western Illinois leads the team standings through 18 holes with a 23-over par 311 while the Bison are tied for second with North Dakota at 28-over par 316.

Roth leads the tournament and the NDSU scoring, while sophomore Emma Groom is tied for 12th with an 18-hole 7-over par 79.

Senior Alex Schmid is tied for 24th at 9-over par 81, freshman Camryn Roadley is tied for 36th with a 12-over par 84, and senior Maggie Crippen is tied for 40th with an 18-hole 13-over par 85, rounding out the Bison scoring.

Junior Trisa Hutchinson, who is competing as an individual, is tied for 47th through 18 holes at 16-over par 88.

Mattie Tschider, the third former Laker in the field with Roth and Hutchinson, is tied for 32nd after shooting an 11-over 83. Tschider is playing as an individual for the University of North Dakota.

The final round of the tournament is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.