Area football teams complete regular season play

Mason Bartos scored three rushing touchdowns from five, 25, and 50 yards to lead the way.

Waubun claimed the District 9 West (North 2) regular season championship sweeping all five games. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal was the runner-up at 4-1, followed by Ada-Borup 3-2, Norman County West 2-3, Win-E-Mac 1-4 and Cass Lake-Bena 0-5.

Cass Lake-Bena (0-8) is the no. 8 seed and has the unenviable task of opening the Section 6, 9-man playoffs at Waubun (8-0) Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Waubun won the first matchup between the two teams 40-8.

The no. 2 seeded-Nevis Tigers are also undefeated and open the playoffs against Laporte.

Mahnomen 26, Polk County West 12

After opening the season with a rare regular season loss, the Mahnomen Indians rattled off seven consecutive wins after a 26-12 home victory over Polk County West Wednesday. The game was a rematch of last year's Section 8A championship game and the teams are the top two seeds in the section again this year.

Brian Schoenborn was 3-8 passing for 93 yards; two of those throws went for touchdowns - a 17-yard scoring play to Jon Starkey and a 71-yard bomb to Izaiah Asher. Mitch Foss rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns in Wednesday's victory.

The 7-1 Indians open the playoffs at home Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. versus winless Red Lake high school.

Lake Park-Audubon 30, Red Lake County 8

The Raiders won their third game of the season defeating Red Lake County at Fargodome Thursday afternoon.

LP-A (3-5) is the no. 5 seed in the six-team Section 6A playoff bracket and will open the playoffs on the road at Browerville/Eagle Valley (5-3) Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. The two teams did not meet this season.

No. 3 Parkers Prairie (5-3) hosts no. 6 New York Mills (2-6) in the other half the bracket. Top seeds Pine River-Backus (6-2) and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley (6-2) have first round byes.

United North Central 14, Frazee 6

Frazee dropped to 1-7 overall after a 14-6 loss to United North Central Thursday at Fargodome. The Hornets are seeded seventh in Section 8AA and will play at no. 2 Hawley Oct. 25 at 7 p.m. Barnesville is the top seed and will receive a first round bye. UNC, the defending section champions, are seeded fifth and will open on the road at no. 4 Warroad.