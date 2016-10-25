Red Lake forfeits opening playoff football game at Mahnomen

The Warriors did not have enough players, according to Mahnomen head coach John Clark, Jr.

“I’m speculating that they were ready to leave and not enough showed up,” Clark Jr., said.

Red Lake entered the game with an 0-8 record and had surrendered at least 54 points in each of the last six games.

The game is officially listed as a 2-0 Indians’ victory.

The two teams had not met since a Mahnomen 39-6 first round victory in 2014.

Mahnomen improves to 8-1 and awaits the winner of No. 5 Badger/Greenbush-Middle River (2-6) at No. 4 Fertile-Beltrami (3-5).

The forfeit marks the second time in two years a team has not appeared for a first round playoff game. Last year, Pelican Rapids was decimated by injuries and was forced to forfeit to Breckenridge in the opening round of the Section 6AA playoffs.