Bombers run away early from Cass-Lake Bena

The top-seeded Waubun Bombers had their own version of running time scoring on their first four offensive plays to put the No. 8 Panthers away early by a final score of 34-8 in the Section 6-9-man quarterfinals Tuesday in Waubun..

Quarterback Peyton Syverson took the opening snap 57-yards down the left sideline untouched for a 7-0 lead after Dayton Makey’s point-after kick.

The Panthers punted after three plays and Syverson scored on a 41-yard run on his second touch of the game.

On two rushes, Syverson had collected 98 yards and two scores.

The same pattern continued with the Panthers struggling to move the ball and the Bombers making tracks straight to the end zone.

Mason Bartos took a Syverson handoff at midfield and sprinted untouched 50 yards on Waubun’s third play for a 20-0 lead.

Dayton Makey scored on his first run of the game from 35 yards out and made the point-after try to cap a 27-point opening quarter of play.

Bartos tallied his second score of the game in the second quarter from 36-yards out and senior Jacob Riggle came on for the extra point kick to complete the Bombers scoring sending the game quickly to halftime 34-0.

The Bombers dialed back on playing the starters in the second half.

David Foster scored for Cass Lake-Bena on a two-yard run and Jared Brown hit Jimmy Beadeau for the two-point pass and the final score of the game with two-minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Waubun had 272 yards of total offense, all rushing.

Syverson only had two rushing attempts averaging 49 yards per carry and the two scores. He had 166 total yards with 98 rushing and 68 return yards.

Likewise, Bartos had two rushes for 86 yards, averaging 43 yards per attempt, and two touchdowns.

As a team, Waubun averaged more than a first down each rushing attempt at 12.4 yards per carry on 22 attempts. The Bombers did not attempt a punt.

The Waubun defense held the Panthers to only four first downs in the game and 81 total yards.

No. 1 Waubun (9-0) will host No. 4 Ada-Borup in the semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The Cougars will test the Bombers’ secondary with an effective passing game and are also playing with a hefty dose of team spirit after the death of Carter Peterson, who passed away in a car accident earlier this month.

The Cougars are 7-2 overall and advanced with a 19-12 home victory over Rothsay. One of the Cougars losses came in Waubun in week four by a score of 27-6. Cougar quarterback Jared Brainerd was 10-16 for 160 yards in that game but was held out of the end zone and picked off twice by the Bombers.

Syverson and Bartos were a two-man wrecking crew on offense combining for 334 yards and three touchdowns.

CLB 0 0 8 0 — 8

WAU 27 7 0 0 — 34

First quarter

WAU - Syverson 57 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Syverson 41 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Bartos 50 run (kick failed)

WAU - Makey 35 run (Makey kick)

Second quarter

WAU - Bartos 36 run (RIggle kick)

Third quarter

CLB - Foster 2 run (Brown pass to Beaudeau)