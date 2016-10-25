No. 3 Titans advance over rivals Norman County West

The opening Titans kickoff got over the heads of the Norman County West return team and buried the Panthers inside their own 10-yard line.

Norman County West played from behind the entire game after coughing the ball up on a fumble into the hands of Titan junior Toby Bjerklie at the Panther 26-yard line.

Seven plays later, Brady Sirjord scored the first of his two touchdowns in the game from the two-yard line and picked up the deuce for an 8-0 Titan lead at 5:07 of the first quarter.

NCW pressed to answer the score moving into Titan territory but the drive stalled when Steele Armstrong was stuffed on fourth-and-four at the NCE/UH 34-yard line on a seven-yard loss.

The Titans killed the clock in the first quarter and completed a 10-play, 59-yard drive on a Kyle Syverson nine-yard touchdown run and Sirjord two-point conversion to go up 16-0 at 8:43 of the second quarter.

Sirjord converted his own fourth-and-four at the Panthers’ 24 to keep the drive alive.

NCW answered with a matching 59-yard drive capped by a Verdis Barber 11-yard touchdown and Miguel Garcia conversion reception from Bailey Spaeth to cut the Titan lead in half 16-8 with 2:42 remaining in the half.

The Panther defense stiffened giving the ball back with time to spare but Norman County West kneeled on the ball in their own territory after losing Barber on a big hit by Syverson. Syverson slanted down the line and laid a lick on Barber from the left side. Barber left under his own power but did not return in the game.

Sirjord capped a six-play, 64-yard drive to open the second half on a 19-yard touchdown.

Isaiah Walz answered for for the Panthers’ on an eight-yard rushing touchdown as the teams traded scores in the third quarter.

On the ensuing Titans’ drive, the Panthers’ coaching staff declined a third down holding call to set up a fourth-and-one for the Titans and Brady Sirjord avoided tackles in the backfield and busted up the field to the NCW 30-yard line on a game-changing run.

Kyle Syverson rushed into the red zone and scored from the one-yard line to put the Titans up 30-14.

Noah Klemetson picked off Spaeth midway through the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Total yards were relatively even 243 for Norman County West, 177 rushing to 268 total yards for NCE/UH.

Sirjord rushed for a game-high 145 yards and two touchdowns. Syverson had 93 yards and a pair of scores. Despite the wet conditions, the Titans played turnover-free football.

The game was a hard-hitting affair as both teams faced each other last week to finish the regular season on the same field. The Titans prevailed 36-20.

NCE/UH improves to 6-3 overall. NCW ends the season with a mark of 2-7.

The Titans will face No. 2 Nevis on the road Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals. Nevis defeated Laporte 66-0 to advance.

NCE 8 8 8 6 — 30

NCW 0 8 6 0 — 14

First quarter

NCE - Sirjord 2 run (Sirjord run)

Second quarter

NCE - Syverson 9 run (Sirjord run)

NCW - Barber 11 run (Spaeth pass to Garcia)

Third quarter

NCE - Sirjord 19 run (N/A)

NCW - Walz 8 run (PAT failed)

Fourth quarter

NCE - Syverson (PAT failed)