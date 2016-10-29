Mahnomen trounces Falcons to advance to section final

The Indians scored on four of five first half possessions, while the Falcons tried, desperately, for one first down in a game that was over quickly.

The Falcons took the opening kick and in three plays were moved back five yards forcing a punt.

Mahnomen took over at their own 44-yard line and went the distance in three plays culminating in an Izaiah Asher 11-yard touchdown run and Foss added two points for an 8-0 lead less than four minutes into the game.

Fertile-Beltrami had a fourth-and-one at their 41 and went for it. Mahnomen’s Craige Brown got in the backfield and gave the Indian’s the ball back in Falcon territory.

An Asher run for seven yards set up Foss on a 34-yard scamper to the end zone. A chop block flag negated a successful point after and a 12-yard pass for two on the next play failed. Mahnomen led 14-0 at 5:25.

The Falcons took to the air looking for first down yardage but were unsuccessful and punted.

Mahnomen gained 66 yards on seven-plays leading to a Charlie Coleman two-yard scoring run and Starkey with the run for two for a 22-0 lead.

A Mahnomen penalty gave the Falcons their only first down of the half, but the drive went backwards from there. Two runs by Athan McCollum, a reverse and a counter, went for negative yardage. A bad snap and a fumble set up fourth and long and Mahnomen responded with a sack to give the offense the ball back.

Starkey scored from the 13-yard line to complete an eight-play, 52-yard drive bumping the lead to 30-0 three minutes into the second quarter.

Things could have been worse for Fertile-Beltrami. A penalty took away a McCollum first down run and on fourth down a punt snap was off target and the offense gave Mahnomen the ball on the Falcons’ five.

Isaiah Horgeshimer forced a Starkey fumble that was picked up by Asher for an eight-yard loss. Foss got five yards back, but the Falcons stiffened on fourth down on the most difficult drive of the game.

The Indians got the ball back four plays later and quickly worked back into the end zone for a 36-0 halftime lead after Starkey’s second score of the game.

The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter and the Falcons added a fourth quarter score against the Mahnomen reserves for the 43-14 final.

Mahnomen amassed 409 total yards while holding the Falcons to only 86.

Foss gained 129 on only seven carries (18.4 avg.) and scored twice. Asher and Starkey added 57 and 56 yards rushing and both found the end zone.

Brown had three catches for 58 yards.

Mahnomen has won six consecutive Section 8A titles and will face the winner of No. 2 Polk County West and No. 3 Fosston Thursday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. in Fargodome for a trip to the state quarterfinals.

The Indians (9-1), ranked No. 6 in Class A, defeated the Greyhounds in Fosston 34-0 week four and finished the regular season with a 26-12 home victory over Polk County West.

F-B 0 0 8 6 — 14

MAH 22 14 7 0 — 43

First Quarter

MAH - Izaiah Asher 12 run (Foss run)

MAH - Foss 34 run (kick failed)

MAH - Coleman 2 run (Starkey run)

Second Quarter

MAH - Starkey 12 run (Foss run)

MAH - Starkey 13 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

MAH - Foss 24 run (Starkey kick)

F-B Horgeshimer 5 run (Van Den Enide pass to Pearce)

Fourth Quarter

F-B - Tollefson 8 run (pass failed)