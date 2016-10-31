Defending champion Bombers advance to 9-man section final

“Never in my wildest dreams would I have predicted a 47-6 win,” Waubun head coach Paul Clark said. “Defensively, we bent but didn’t break and that took some steam out of them.”

Waubun put up all 47 unanswered points scoring at least twice in each of the first three quarters, before dialing back the attack in the final period of play.

Mason Bartos has a monster game scoring four touchdowns and collecting a game-high 218 yards rushing on 14 carries for an average of 15.6 yards per carry from the Bomber fullback.

Peyton Syverson rushed for 95 yards on seven carries, scoring once. Parker Syverson added a touchdown on six carries for 30 yards. Tanner Lefebvre had eight rushes for 59 yards.

Bartos scored from the two-yard line to open the game and Dayton Makey added the extra point and the Bombers were off and running up 7-0 two minutes into the game.

Parker Syverson made it 13-0 on a 12-yard run.

The Cougars held off the Bombers for much of the second quarter, but Waubun put the game away in the final 90 seconds of the half on a 41-yard Peyton Syverson touchdown run and Bartos’ second score of the game from 16 yards out with three seconds on the clock to go to the break up 27-0.

“Offensively, poor play calling on a couple drives was the only thing that slowed us,” said Clark. “In the second half, they ran out of gas. They have been through more than any kids should and unfortunately, for them, the emotion ran out.”

Ada-Borup has been playing without Carter Peterson after the junior passed away in an automobile accident in October.

It was the defense that allowed for Waubun to take over making two stops inside the red zone to keep the Cougar goose egg on the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Makey added a four-yard touchdown run two minutes into the second half and Bartos scored from the one, and on a 27-yard run, to put the finishing touches on at just 7:30 of the third quarter.

Zach Pelzman scored on a nine-yard run for Ada-Borup to avoid the shutout at 10:35 of the fourth quarter. Pelzman eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark the hard way gaining 103 yards on 30 carries (3.4 yards per attempt).

Waubun held Cougar quarterback Jared Brainerd to 4-14 passing for only 32 yards and one interception.

Peyton Syverson connected on the only three passes he needed to throw all night for 22 yards.

The Bombers put up 419 yards of total offense, a whopping 397 on the ground in a dominant offensive performance, to match the stellar play of the defense, which held the Cougars to 165 total yards, 133 rushing.

The defending section champion Bombers (10-0) will face No. 2 Nevis (10-0) in a battle of unbeatens for the 6-9-man championship Thursday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in Fargodome.

The Tigers got all they could handle from Norman County East/Ulen-HItterdal in the other semifinal pulling out a 22-15 victory over the Titans.

Jack DeWulf threw for 117 yards and ran for 119 with a touchdown to lead Nevis. Griffen Chase had three catches for 36 yards, a touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions.

Brett Braseth was solid under center for the Titans connecting on 10-10 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns to Isaac Habedank and Noah Klemetson. Brady Sirjord had 114 yards on 24 carries. The Titans end the season with a record of 6-4.

A-B 0 0 0 6 — 6

WAU 14 13 20 0 — 47

First Quarter

WAU - Mason Bartos 2 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Parker Syverson 12 run (Makey kick)

Second Quarter

WAU - Peyton Syverson 41 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Mason Bartos 16 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

WAU - Dayton Makey 4 run (Makey kick)

WAU - Mason Bartos 1 run (kick failed)

WAU - Mason Bartos 27 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

A-B - Zach Pelzman 9 run (pass failed)