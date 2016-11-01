Bartos at the heart of undefeated Bomber attack

Bartos lost his 22-year old sister Molly in an ATV accident over Memorial Day weekend and has channeled those impossible emotions into success at the heart of the Bomber attack on both sides of the ball.

“We were always close since we were little,” Bartos said. “We always hung out together outside. She loved the outdoors and animals. We had similar qualities and always had a good connection. Sometimes it was bad, but that’s just brother and sister things. She was a great person.”

The five-foot, six-inch, 155-pound Bartos does not appear intimidating on the field, but his play is on either side of the line of scrimmage.

“He’s pound for pound the toughest kid you’ll ever meet in your life,” head coach Paul Clark said. “He’s so competitive and so tough and I’m glad he’s on our team.”

Bartos gives opposing offenses a different look from last year replacing MSUM freshman Darius Woods-Steichen defensively.

“The biggest thing about Mason is people underestimate him,” said Clark. “They see him at middle linebacker. Last year, we had Darius and this year teams looked and thought this is going to be easier. That’s not the case at all. That’s the worst thing anyone can do is underestimate him. I’ve never seen a kid his size put fear into so many players.”

Fear is what Bartos faced head on when hearing about the plight of his sister Molly.

“I showed up on the scene; I was already out there,” he said. “I knew they all went out for a ride.”

Bartos placed a phone call to his father Randy about an unrelated matter, but quickly found out there had been an accident.

“I could just tell something in his voice - something wasn’t right,” said Bartos.

Bartos encountered Joe Zima at the crash site minutes later.

“I went up to Joe and he said, ‘I don’t think she’s going to make it,’ and I lost it,” Bartos said.

Since, Bartos had felt the range of emotions from sadness to anger that no teenage sibling should have to feel, but has found a way to handle such a big loss and move on successfully with his senior season.

This year’s version of the Bombers is the culmination of a team that has not lost many games since elementary school. In the past three years, Waubun is 30-2. The two losses a section semifinal to rivals Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal in 2014 and last season to three-time defending state champions Grand Meadow in the state semifinals.

“With Norman County East, we learned don’t come into the game thinking you’re the biggest and baddest; you’ve got to come in ready to play,” said Bartos. “We think about those games all the time; last year, we kind of want redemption with Grand Meadow. We’ve got a little grudge against them.”

Grand Meadow currently holds the longest active winning streak in Minnesota football at 45 games. Should both teams advance past the section final and state quarterfinals, Grand Meadow and Waubun would meet in a state semis rematch at US Bank Stadium.

“It’s our last year; we are taking this stuff seriously,” said Bartos. “We want to make it there and do it right this time and come home with a state title.”

The Bombers have a unique team structure due to a gap in the student body with minimal juniors on the team and much of the team is comprised of seniors and sophomores.

“Our first game we were kind of rusty, especially with all the young sophomores starting,” said Bartos. “They had a lot of nerves coming in, but just to see what those sophomores were capable of. They’re one of our biggest classes; there is a lot of talent in the sophomore class. They’ve got a whole football team filled right there.”

Bartos credits the offensive line for improving with the addition of three sophomores to allow quarterback Peyton Syverson and the Bomber running backs to run wild this season. Bartos is coming off a career game of 218 yards and four touchdowns in the section semifinal victory over Ada-Borup.

“The line blocked great and I don’t like Ada all that much,” he said. “It’s always a rival game and last home game it meant a lot more to me playing for the last time on that field. I wanted to leave with a bang.”

That line consists of seniors Sam Rothschadl and Hunter Cukla, on the left side, and sophomores Jeffrey Cukla at center, and John Clark and Treston Spalla on the right side of the line.

“We’ve improved a lot since last year,” he said. “It almost seems like our line is a lot better this year.”

Waubun will look to advance to the state tournament with a victory over undefeated, No. 2 Nevis (10-0) Thursday at Fargodome.

“We’ve been there the last few years; I don’t get nervous going in there anymore,” he said. “You can cut a lot better and run a lot faster on the turf. I like it. This is where we want to be. We want to go beyond this but we have to keep bringing home the W’s.”

Defensively, Bartos has recorded 44 solo tackles, 11 for a loss in 10 games. Offensively, he gained 731 yards rushing as a junior and scored five touchdowns. This year, he has carried the ball 110 times for 1,114 yards averaging 111.4 yards per game and has found the end zone 14 times. He also has one passing attempt this season - an 89-yard touchdown.

He will likely eclipse the 2,000 yard rushing mark for his career this season - a feat made even more stunning with Syverson set to hit 3,000 yards for his career as well.

Bartos put extra time in the weight room during the offseason and became a quicker and stronger football player. That effort has shown on the field this year and some advice from his sister still rings true from childhood.

“She’d say, ‘straighten up your act or I will,’” Bartos said. “Last year, after the season, I worked a lot harder, lifted a lot harder than the year before and got a lot faster and stronger. I’m coming into the game mentally prepared ready to play.”

Bartos uses Coach Clark’s motto for motivation, as well.

“Practice, you can have fun, but take it seriously,” he said. “Do things the right way.”

Bartos and the 10-0 Bombers have done that so far this season.