Fourth quarter rally sends Bombers back to state

“We weren’t going to lose,” said fullback Mason Bartos. “That’s all it was. We’re getting this ball in, no matter what.”

Bartos scored his second touchdown of the game with 25 seconds remaining in the game to complete an improbable comeback on a five-yard run.

Peyton Syverson hit Dayton Makey on the conversion pass and the Bombers led for the first time in the game at the end of the game 32-28.

The Bartos touchdown capped a 78-yard, eight-play, game-winning drive in less than a minute. Makey had a key dropped pass on a potential big gain on the fourth play of the drive but Syverson went right back to him after a holding call pushed Waubun back to a third-and-20 play. The duo connected on a 44-yard pass down the left sideline to set up the Bartos score.

“I can’t say enough about him and all the seniors,” head coach Paul Clark said. “They’re 100 percent the reason we got this. They never doubted themselves. They kept after it and I’m spent.”

“We had to keep pushing and keep playing,” senior lineman Hunter Cukla said. “We can’t doubt ourselves.”

Waubun had plenty of reason to let doubt creep in after being down 22-6 midway through the third quarter.

Nevis quarterback Jack DeWulf connected with a leaping Griffin Chase on a 25-yard passing touchdown and Kyle Schmidt kicked an extra point to put the Tigers up 16 points.

DeWulf and Chase opened the game with an eight-yard touchdown pass at the end of the first quarter. DeWulf rushed for two points for an 8-0 after the opening 12 minutes.

Bartos answered for Waubun at 6:41 of the second quarter scoring from seven yards out to cut the Nevis lead to 8-6 after a failed Syverson pass for the tie.

The teams traded turnovers between the first touchdown for each club.

Parker Syverson bobbled a snap and fumbled the ball to the Tigers on the fourth play of the second quarter.

Two plays later, Syverson made up for the fumble picking off DeWulf getting the ball back to the Nevis 43-yard line leading to the opening Bomber touchdown nine plays later.

On second down of the ensuing Nevis drive, DeWulf unloaded a 66-yard bomb to Andrew Dudley to quickly regain momentum and a 16-6 lead.

Waubun drove inside the Nevis red zone near the end of the half but the drive was interrupted by Schmidt, who intercepted Peyton Syverson at the two-yard line.

The Bombers were lucky to go to halftime only down 10 points at 16-6.

“All the credit goes to them,” Clark said of the Tigers. “We didn’t look like a very good football team because they’re that good.”

Bartos was an emotional leader in both halves of play and he showed it on the field, in joy at the end and in frustration in the first three quarters.

“I was really mad about how we were playing right away, really mad,” he said. “But I was staying focused at the same time.”

Waubun took the opening kickoff of the second half and after moving into Tiger territory completely imploded with a motion flag, a holding penalty, a sack plus an intentional grounding call on Peyton Syverson to set up third-and-38 at their own 33. They had to reach the Tigers’ 29 for a first down and Waubun’s fourth down punt didn’t even get that far after hitting the turf and bouncing 10 yards back into the Bomber half of the field.

Luck did not appear to be on Waubun’s side and things got worse when Chase leaped over Peyton Syverson at the two hauling in a 25-yard DeWulf pass for the 22-6 lead.

Clark had to muster his own courage to spread it to the team in making a push to get back in the game.

“I had to believe myself in order to get them to believe,” he said. “It was a matter of trusting. They are an extremely good football team and they’re 10-0 for a reason. We said coming in they’re going to have some success on us that we haven’t seen in awhile and we had to trust over the long haul it’s going to happen. Luckily, I’ve got guys who make us look good.”

Peyton Syverson scored on a three-yard run at 2:52 of the third quarter capping an 89-yard drive and cutting the lead to 22-12.

Waubun again made the going difficult for themselves with a block in the back call on the kickoff forcing the drive to start inside their own 15. A bad snap led to a Syverson scramble and loss of 15 yards moving the ball from the red zone back to the Tigers’ 40-yard line. The Bombers persevered with a steady diet of Peyton Syverson, Bartos and Makey to move the chains and get back in the end zone.

Less than two minutes later, Schmidt broke into the open and scored on a 53-yard draw play. Nevis stacked receivers on the right side that opened up the Bomber defense. Schmidt broke one tackle at the second level of the Bomber defense and sprinted to the end zone.

The Bomber defense responded by stopping a two-point pass to Dudley that would have made the score a three-possession game. Instead, the Tigers led 28-12 after three quarters of play.

“We knew we needed to keep fighting,” Cukla said. “You can’t stop fighting. Keep pushing through anything. Even if you’re down 20 points, you have to keep pushing and pushing. You’ll break through eventually.”

It was Nevis that broke through and stopped Peyton Syverson inside the Tigers’ 20-yard line on fourth-and-four to keep pounding away at Waubun hopes.

Waubun’s defense kept the Tigers pinned and forced a punt from the end zone that gave the Bombers excellent field position at the 30-yard line. An 18-yard pass to Makey, and two runs by Syverson and Bartos set up a Makey four-yard touchdown run. Syverson’s PAT run was no good when Nevis linebacker Jack Landquist met Syverson hard at the one-yard line and won the battle. The Tigers held a 10-point lead at 28-18 with 5:46 to play.

Nevis recovered an onside, squib kick but failed to kill any clock going three plays and punt after a third down sack of DeWulf by Makey.

Waubun took over at midfield but four incomplete passes nearly gave the ball back with only three minutes to play. The Bombers were saved by a pass interference call on Tucker Roehl that kept the drive alive.

A Syverson eight-yard touchdown run was negated by a penalty and a crucial fourth down Syverson sneak put the ball at the cusp of the goal line where Syverson scored on first down with only 1:41 left in the game.

Roehl recovered Makey’s onside kick attempt but the Tigers could get no traction against a hyped-up Bomber defense and an incomplete pass on third down aided the Waubun efforts. Clark saved his time outs and used them at perfect opportunities to give his players one last chance for the win and the Bombers delivered.

Waubun totaled nearly 500 yards from scrimmage with 480. The attack was the most balanced of Waubun’s this season with 267 yards rushing and 213 through the air.

Syverson rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns and was 14-28 passing for 210 yards and one interception.

Makey had seven grabs for 132 yards and rushed for 38 yards. Syverson moved the ball around. Sam Rothschadl made four catches for 39 yards; Jayden Heisler added three catches for 39 yards.

Bartos earned his yardage rushing for 83 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns.

The Bombers punted only once in the game choosing to go for fourth downs with acceptable field position. Waubun was 5-8 on fourth down attempts and 11-23 on third down.

DeWulf was 7-11 passing for 177 yards, three touchdowns and one interception to lead the Tigers.

Waubun improves to 11-0 and will face the Section 8 champions Stephen-Argyle (10-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 on the campus of Bemidji State University in the state quarterfinals. The lone loss for the Storm this season came in Waubun - a 35-0 Bomber shutout. Stephen-Argyle advanced with a 41-22 section final victory over Clearbrook-Gonvick (6-5) earlier Thursday at Fargodome.

NEV 8 8 12 0--28

WAU 0 6 6 20--32

First Quarter

NEV-Chase 8 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

Second Quarter

WAU-Bartos 7 run (pass failed)

NEV-Dudley 66 pass from DeWulf (DeWulf run)

Third Quarter

NEV-Chase 25 pass from DeWulf (run failed)

WAU-Syverson 4 run (run failed)

NEV-Schmidt 53 run (pass failed)

Fourth Quarter

WAU-Makey 4 run (run failed)

WAU-Syverson 1 run (pass failed)

WAU-Bartos 5 run (Makey pass from Syverson)