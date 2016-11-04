Mahnomen Section 8A champs for seventh straight year

The Indians ended up where they always seem to be, winning the Minnesota Class 1A, Section 8 title on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Fargodome for their seventh straight section championship.

There was no doubt Thursday, as the No. 6-ranked Indians rolled Polk County West 48-6.

Before Polk County West got a first down, Mahnomen (10-1) had scored three touchdowns. The Indians went 81 yards in a little over four minutes on the game's opening drive to take a 6-0 lead on a Brian Schoenborn 2-yard touchdown run.

Jon Starkey got on interception on the second play of the ensuing PCW drive and took it 36 yards to the PCW 4-yard line. Izaiah Asher took it the rest of the way on a 4-yard touchdown run on the next play to put the Indians up 12-0 less than six minutes into the game.

Asher found the end zone again on a 59-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage of the second quarter to put Mahnomen up 18-0. The Indians took full control on a 3-yard touchdown run from Schoenborn with 36.3 seconds remaining in the first half to take a 24-0 lead into the break.

Polk County West (8-3) showed some life with a 77-yard touchdown run from Matt Knutson with 8 minutes, 47 seconds left in the third, but Mahnomen's defense didn't give up an inch from there. Schoenborn added the exclamation point on a 35-yard touchdown run with 8:42 left in the game to all but seal it.

Schoenborn gained 164 yards on 28 carries to lead all rushers and threw for 42 yards.

Mahnomen gained 378 total yards, 336 on the ground and held Polk County West to only 130 yards of offense on 46 plays.

Nick Podlak led the Indians’ defense with four solo tackles and eight assists.

Mahnomen advances to the Class 1A state quarterfinal game to be played at 6 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 12, at Bemidji State. Mahnomen will play either Browerville or Parkers Prairie, who play for a Section 6 championship at 3 p.m. Friday in the Fargodome.

P 0 0 6 0--6M 12 14 0 22--48First QuarterM-Schoenborn 2 run (pass failed)M-Asher 4 run (run failed)Second QuarterM-Asher 59 run (run failed)M-Schoenborn 3 run (Schoenborn run)Fourth QuarterP-Knutson 77 run (run failed)M-Schoenborn 35 run (Asher run)M-Asher 70 interception return (run failed)M-Snetsinger 5 run (Snetsinger run)