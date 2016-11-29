Bombers aplenty in District football awards

The Bombers’ season ended for the second straight season in the state semifinals to four-time champions Grand Meadow.

Over the past two seasons, the only losses Waubun has suffered have come to the Superlarks in completing a 23-2 campaign.

Paul Clark was named the Coach of the Year for his efforts.

Senior quarterback Peyton Syverson picked up the district’s most valuable player award. Syverson finished his career with more than 3,100 yards rushing finding the end zone on the plus side of 50 times.

Syverson was joined by seniors Sam Rothschadl, Mason Bartos and Hunter Cukla and sophomores Parker Syverson and Treston Spalla on the all-district team.

Rothschadl was a solid two-way player for the Bombers and the best defensive player Clark has coached in his tenure at Waubun.

Bartos was injured in the section final and again in the state quarterfinal victory and was unable to return to top form in the playoffs. He finished his career eclipsing the 2,000-yard rushing mark prior to the injury.

Bartos and Rothschadl shared the defensive player of the year award.

Cukla led a line of half seniors and sophomores with Rothschadl and was rewarded with the district’s lineman of the year award.

Minnesota All-District 9 West TeamAda-Borup: Casey Willison, Sr.; Tanner Somers, Sr.; Zach Pelzman, Jr.; Jared Brainard, So.Cass Lake-Bena: Coredell Coss, Sr.Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal: Brett Braseth, Sr.; Brady Sirjord, Sr.; Sam Bates, Sr.; Isaac Stene, Jr.; Noah Klemetson, So.Norman County West: Steele Armstrong, Sr.; Kyle Hellerud, Sr.; Isaiah Walz, Jr.Waubun: Sam Rothschadl, Sr.; Peyton Syverson, Sr.; Mason Bartos, Sr.; Hunter Cukla, Sr.; Parker Syverson, So.; Treston Spalla, So.Win-E-Mac: Alec Kiecker, Sr.; Emelian Kaya, Jr.Individual Awards:Lineman of the year: Hunter Cukla, Waubun.Offensive player of the year: Brady Sirjord, Norman County East/UHSpecial teams player of the year: Alec Kiecker, Win-E-MacCo-Defensive players of the year: Mason Bartos, Sam Rothschadl, Waubun.Most valuable player: Peyton Syverson, Waubun.Coach of the year: Paul Clark, Waubun.