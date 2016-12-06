Raider girls snap 36-game skid

"After two tough losses, earlier in the week, the team did a great job of getting back to work and focusing on this game," Raiders head coach Jay Peterson said. "We were able to correct some defensive assignments and also address our shot selection on offense. It is very encouraging that the girls incorporated what we worked on in practice and applied it so quickly and successfully."

LP-A took command early busting out to a 25-9 lead at halftime to ease some of the pressure that comes in a stretch without a victory.

"There was probably more internal pressure to get a win early this season and now that they have accomplished that it is time to increase our intensity and focus in practice so we can continue to improve," Peterson said.

Sophomore guard Grace Bowers led the way scoring a team-high 16 points. Freshman Etta Miosek had eight points; sophomore Carlie Ecker and senior Cassidy Holmstrom scored six points each.

With Holmstrom the senior leader, the Raiders found success from their underclassmen in the lineup.

"Everyone understands that they are accountable for individual skill development and that as each team member improves the team, as a whole, gets better," Peterson said.

Tuesday night's home game versus Fertile-Beltrami was postponed due to weather. The Raiders (1-2) will look for two wins in a row at Climax/Fisher (1-2) Friday, Dec. 9.

The Indians were led by freshman Sydney Clark's game-high 18 points.

The Raiders last victory also came against Mahnomen 30-23 at home Jan. 29, 2015.

LPA 25 24 — 49

MAH 9 21 — 30

LPA - Bowers 16, E. Miosek 8, Ecker 6, Holmstrom 6, LeFebvre 4, M. Miosek 2, Dahlgren 2

MAH - Clark 18, Hedstrom 4, Swiers 2, Large 2, Refshaw 2, Walz 2