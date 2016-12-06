Laker girls hockey shutout at Sartell

Senior Bria Ferns scored a natural hat trick in the second period. Ferns accounted for all the goals in the middle frame scoring at 27-seconds, 11:33 on the power play and again at 15:25.

Ferns assisted on the first two goals of the game by Brooke Walters and Megan Cook, both first period tallies.

Bre Hess had the lone goal in the third scoring at even strength for the 6-0 final.

DL was 0-2 on the power play. Sartell/Sauk Rapids converted once in three attempts.

Shannara Wheeler made 28 saves; Chloe Stockinger stopped 10 Laker shots to earn the shutout.

DL (1-8) had a meeting scheduled with winless Bemidji (0-8) that was postponed by weather Tuesday night. The Lakers are back in action Thursday, Dec. 8 on the road against Prairie Centre (2-3) in Long Prairie.

Boys fall to 0-2

The Laker boys hockey team fell to 0-2 on the season in a 5-3 loss at Grafton-Park River Friday night.

Collin Ginnaty scored twice in the game and Jeric Giwoyna tallied for the Lakers.

Ben Boomgarden took the loss in net as through two games the Lakers have had trouble keeping the puck out of the net.

DL has been outscored 11-5 and plays next at home against Park Rapids Area (1-1) in the Mid-State Conference opener for both teams.

1st Period—Scoring:

SSR - Walters Goal (even strength) (Ferns, Hess) 6:19;

SSR - Cook Goal (even strength) (Ferns, McCabe) 11:33.

Penalties: Asper, SSR (Tripping, Minor, 2 min) 14:36.

2nd Period—Scoring:

SSR - Ferns Goal (even strength) (Walters, Hemmesch) 0:27;

SSR - Ferns Goal (power play) (McCabe, Walters) 13:02;

SSR - Ferns Goal (even strength) (Walters) 15:25.

Penalties: King, DL (Body Checking, Minor, 2 min) 6:58; Campbell, DL (Interference, Minor, 2 min) 11:27.

3rd Period—Scoring:

SSR - Hess Goal (even strength) 3:55.

Penalties: Melgard, DL (Tripping, Minor, 2 min) 12:47; Mollner, SSR (Tripping, Minor, 2 min) 15:30.