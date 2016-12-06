Hornet wrestlers take Unruh Invite

The Hornets had three individual champions. Michael Miller defeated teammate Landon Byer for the 113 title in a forfeit. Miller is 4-0 on the season.

Tanner Schermerhorn was the 126-pound champion defeating Lisbon's Hunter Schwab in the finals by way of a third period fall.

Former state champion Tanner Reetz took the 138-pound title by technical fall 16-1 at 5:25 over Wahpeton's Noah Wiek. Reetz won the 120-pound Class A championship in 2015 and was the 126-pound runner-up last season.

Tanner Eischens lost in the 152-pound finals at Wahpeton by fall at the end of the first period to West Fargo's Jared Franek.

Rory Drewes was a finalist at 220-pounds dropping the championship match to Chase Teiken of West Fargo in an 11-7 decision.

Hudson Heimenz placed third at 160-pounds defeating Wahpeton's Brandon Thiel in the third place match by fall at 20-seconds.

Tony Malikowski was the third place finisher at heavyweight. He defeated Lisbon's Taylor Sad by fall at 1:25. Luke Tweeton finished fourth at 195. Charleton Wake placed fifth at 182.

Wahpeton Dan Unruh Tournament

1. Frazee 255.0

2. Brookings 208.0

3. West Fargo 190.0

4. Lisbon 182.0

5. Wahpeton 167.0

6. Grand Forks Central 140.0

7. Sisseton 136.0

8. Kindred 106.5

9. Fergus Falls 60.0

10. Fargo North 51.0

11. Breckenridge 42.0

12. Devils Lake 37.0

13. Border West 35.0

14. Crookston 33.0

15. West Fargo Sheyenne 6.0