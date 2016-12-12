Bombers earn all-state football distinctions

Quarterback Peyton Syverson heads the list. In his career, Syverson rewrote the offensive record books at Waubun rushing for more than 3,000 yards and finding the end zone an amazing 76 times; 70 of those scores came in the past two seasons.

Waubun had a record of 23-2 from 2015-16, both losses coming to Grand Meadow, the four-time state 9-man champions and winners of 50 straight games.

Syverson leaves a big hole on both sides of the ball and on special teams, but will likely be replaced by his younger brother Parker, who had a breakout season for the Bombers before being injured in the playoffs.

Sam Rothschadl and Mason Bartos also received all-state honors for their play at linebacker. Bartos made up for a smaller than average stature at the linebacker position with work ethic and, like Rothschadl, was a two-way player excelling on offense and helping lead the Bombers to back-to-back section titles.

Hunter Cukla received honorable mention for his play on both the offensive and defensive lines for Waubun.

Also from Section 6, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal running back Brady Sirjord and Nevis’ Chase Griffin were named to the the all-state team.

Minnesota 9-man All-State football team

QB Carter Kopet - Cleveland

QB Peyton Syverson - Waubun

RB Christopher Bain - Grand Meadow

RB Josh Heiman - Ely

RB Brady Sirjord - NCEUH

WR Chase Grinde - Spring Grove

WR Austin Plonsky - Cleveland

TE Brock Schuttemeier - Spring Grove

OL Conner King - Grand Meadow

OL Isaac Mills - Stephen/Argyle

OL Wyatt Susa - Cromwell

DL Blake Benson - Grand Meadow

DL George Bibeau - Northwoods

DL Tayler Zeltwanger - Hancock

LB Zach Myhre - Grand Meadow

LB Sam Rothschadl - Waubun

LB Mason Bartos - Waubun

LB Spencer Billings - Kittson County Central

LB Zion Smith - Cromwell

DB Kyler Newman - Hillcrest

DB Chase Griffin - Nevis

DB Mckenon Plaster - Brandon/Evansville

Honorable Mention

Hunter Cukla - Waubun