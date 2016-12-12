Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bombers earn all-state football distinctions

    By Robert Williams Today at 5:07 p.m.
    Senior lineman Hunter Cukla (76) and three other Bombers received all-state football distinctions after a second straight run to the state semifinals. Robert Williams/Tribune

    Four Waubun Bombers received all-state 9-man football distinctions after a second consecutive trip to the state semifinals this season.

    Quarterback Peyton Syverson heads the list. In his career, Syverson rewrote the offensive record books at Waubun rushing for more than 3,000 yards and finding the end zone an amazing 76 times; 70 of those scores came in the past two seasons.

    Waubun had a record of 23-2 from 2015-16, both losses coming to Grand Meadow, the four-time state 9-man champions and winners of 50 straight games.

    Syverson leaves a big hole on both sides of the ball and on special teams, but will likely be replaced by his younger brother Parker, who had a breakout season for the Bombers before being injured in the playoffs.

    Sam Rothschadl and Mason Bartos also received all-state honors for their play at linebacker. Bartos made up for a smaller than average stature at the linebacker position with work ethic and, like Rothschadl, was a two-way player excelling on offense and helping lead the Bombers to back-to-back section titles.

    Hunter Cukla received honorable mention for his play on both the offensive and defensive lines for Waubun.

    Also from Section 6, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal running back Brady Sirjord and Nevis’ Chase Griffin were named to the the all-state team.

     

    Minnesota 9-man All-State football team

    QB Carter Kopet - Cleveland

    QB Peyton Syverson - Waubun

    RB Christopher Bain - Grand Meadow

    RB Josh Heiman - Ely

    RB Brady Sirjord - NCEUH

    WR Chase Grinde - Spring Grove

    WR Austin Plonsky - Cleveland

    TE Brock Schuttemeier - Spring Grove

    OL Conner King - Grand Meadow

    OL Isaac Mills - Stephen/Argyle

    OL Wyatt Susa - Cromwell

    DL Blake Benson - Grand Meadow

    DL George Bibeau - Northwoods

    DL Tayler Zeltwanger - Hancock

    LB Zach Myhre - Grand Meadow

    LB Sam Rothschadl - Waubun

    LB Mason Bartos - Waubun

    LB Spencer Billings - Kittson County Central

    LB Zion Smith - Cromwell

    DB Kyler Newman - Hillcrest

    DB Chase Griffin - Nevis

    DB Mckenon Plaster - Brandon/Evansville

    Honorable Mention

    Hunter Cukla - Waubun

    Explore related topics:sportsFootball9-manall-statewaubun bombers
    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
    Advertisement