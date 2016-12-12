Bombers earn all-state football distinctions
Four Waubun Bombers received all-state 9-man football distinctions after a second consecutive trip to the state semifinals this season.
Quarterback Peyton Syverson heads the list. In his career, Syverson rewrote the offensive record books at Waubun rushing for more than 3,000 yards and finding the end zone an amazing 76 times; 70 of those scores came in the past two seasons.
Waubun had a record of 23-2 from 2015-16, both losses coming to Grand Meadow, the four-time state 9-man champions and winners of 50 straight games.
Syverson leaves a big hole on both sides of the ball and on special teams, but will likely be replaced by his younger brother Parker, who had a breakout season for the Bombers before being injured in the playoffs.
Sam Rothschadl and Mason Bartos also received all-state honors for their play at linebacker. Bartos made up for a smaller than average stature at the linebacker position with work ethic and, like Rothschadl, was a two-way player excelling on offense and helping lead the Bombers to back-to-back section titles.
Hunter Cukla received honorable mention for his play on both the offensive and defensive lines for Waubun.
Also from Section 6, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal running back Brady Sirjord and Nevis’ Chase Griffin were named to the the all-state team.
Minnesota 9-man All-State football team
QB Carter Kopet - Cleveland
QB Peyton Syverson - Waubun
RB Christopher Bain - Grand Meadow
RB Josh Heiman - Ely
RB Brady Sirjord - NCEUH
WR Chase Grinde - Spring Grove
WR Austin Plonsky - Cleveland
TE Brock Schuttemeier - Spring Grove
OL Conner King - Grand Meadow
OL Isaac Mills - Stephen/Argyle
OL Wyatt Susa - Cromwell
DL Blake Benson - Grand Meadow
DL George Bibeau - Northwoods
DL Tayler Zeltwanger - Hancock
LB Zach Myhre - Grand Meadow
LB Sam Rothschadl - Waubun
LB Mason Bartos - Waubun
LB Spencer Billings - Kittson County Central
LB Zion Smith - Cromwell
DB Kyler Newman - Hillcrest
DB Chase Griffin - Nevis
DB Mckenon Plaster - Brandon/Evansville
Honorable Mention
Hunter Cukla - Waubun