Hibbert to race Colorado National Snocross this weekend

“I feel great coming into this race,” Hibbert said. “With two weekends off since the first race, I was able to get in a lot of practice and testing. I’m more confident in my riding and my equipment. I feel like we (the team) are in a really good place to win.”

Colorado Adventure Park, near Winter Park, Colo., is transforming its tubing hill into a world-class snocross course to host the inaugural ISOC Colorado Snocross National this weekend.

With one round of the 2016/2017 National Snocross tour behind Hibbert, the 10-time and defending Pro Open champion currently sits fifth in the points standings. He’s looking to turn that around this weekend and relying on his past success in the Rocky Mountains to make it happen. The past nine years, he’s struck gold in Aspen, Colo. by winning the X Games snocross event. With 14 X Games medals to his name, he’ll return to Aspen late January to compete for a record-breaking 10th consecutive gold medal.

“I’ve had a lot of good races in Colorado at X Games and at high altitude,” said Hibbert. “That gives me a boost. I’m excited to race at a new venue. It’s great to have a race in an area where people are excited about snowmobiling and racing. Some of the best trail riding and mountain riding in the country is not far from where we’ll be. Hopefully there’s a lot of snow and people come out to enjoy a weekend of racing.”

Pro racing action at Colorado Adventure Park kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. and will repeat Saturday. Racing will be streamed live on snocross.com/livestream and delay broadcast on CBS Sports Network. For more information on the event, visit snocross.com.