    Lakers Area Boxers compete in Grand Forks

    By Robert Williams Today at 2:48 p.m.

    Lakes Area Boxing team members traveled to Grand Forks on Saturday, Dec. 10 to take part in three of the dozen fights on the card.

    Christian Freeman won his boxing match against Travis Thakoor from the Winnipeg alliance boxing club.

    Deven French lost his boxing match to Dominic Badillo from Barbot's boxing of Fargo.

    Blaize Freeman lost his boxing match to Juan Cruz from the Grafton boxing club.

    "These young men did well; they come to fight," Lakes Area Boxing Manager Chris Holt said.

    Lakes Area Boxing will appear next in Minneapolis competing at the Minnesota State Silver Gloves tournament that will be held at the Uppercut boxing gym.

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
