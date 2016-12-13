Lakers Area Boxers compete in Grand Forks

Deven French lost his boxing match to Dominic Badillo from Barbot's boxing of Fargo.

Blaize Freeman lost his boxing match to Juan Cruz from the Grafton boxing club.

"These young men did well; they come to fight," Lakes Area Boxing Manager Chris Holt said.

Lakes Area Boxing will appear next in Minneapolis competing at the Minnesota State Silver Gloves tournament that will be held at the Uppercut boxing gym.