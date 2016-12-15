Laker girls snap skid with tie at Park Rapids

Freshman Annie Campbell sent the Lakers to the first intermission up 1-0 scoring seven minutes into the game off a feed from Payton Carlblom.

Abagail King and Jamie Bollig added second period power play goals, but were matched by a pair of even strength tallies from Park Rapids' Taylor Pingrey and Paige Myhre for a 3-2 Laker lead after two periods of play.

Alexa Kennedy set up Myhre's second goal in the opening minute of the third period to tie the game.

King tallied her second goal shorthanded at 3:38 and Kennedy's third assist of the game went to Taylor Sagen who tied the game a minute later.

The teams played the remainder of the third period and the eight-minute overtime to a stalemate. The Lakers had an overtime power play on a hooking call to Lexi Hinckley-Smith in the opening minute.

Both teams beat up the opposing goalies with DL holding a 53-45 advantage in shots, including a 13-5 disparity in overtime. Kyndra McDougall made 41 saves for the Lakers; her counterpart Julia Smith stopped 49.

The Lakers got the power play going converting on two of five attempts. Park Rapids was 1-3.

DL (1-10-1) travels to Bemidji (1-9) Thursday, Dec. 15. The Lumberjacks are coming off their first win of the season at Crookston 4-3.

DL 1 2 1 0 — 4

PR 0 2 2 0 — 4

1st Period—Scoring:

DL - Campbell Goal (even strength) (Carlblom) 11:52.

2nd Period—Scoring:

DL - King Goal (power play) (Burnside) 9:03;

PR - Pingrey Goal (even strength) (Jerger, Johanning) 9:14;

DL - Bollig Goal (power play) (King, Burnside) 11:15;

PR - Myhre Goal (even strength) (Kennedy) 16:42.

3rd Period—scoring:

PR - Myhre Goal (even strength) (Kennedy) 0:24;

DL - King Goal (short handed) 3:38;

PR - Sagen Goal (power play) (Kennedy, Hinckley Smith) 4:43.