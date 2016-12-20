Search
    Lakers 12th at Big Bear

    By Robert Williams Today at 1:08 p.m.

    The Laker wrestling team placed 12th to finish in the top half of the 39-team Big Bear wrestling tournament in Cass Lake last weekend.

    Blake Weber had the Lakers top finish placing sixth in the 113-pound division.

    Three Lakers had seventh place marks: Sean Lundeen at 170, along with Austin Baker's seventh-place finish at 145 and Isaiah Thompson at 160-pounds..

    Detroit Lakes scored 101 team points to finish above Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (96.5) and behind Barnesville (107).

    Hutchinson won the team title outscoring Thief River Falls 209.5 to 161.5. The Prowlers runners-up mark was the top finish of the large field of Section 8AA schools in attendance.

    Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie's 139.5 was three spots back in fifth place and seven ahead of the Lakers. Fosston-Bagley was 15th with 80 points. Bemidji finished 20th scoring 71, while Sauk Centre-Melrose placed 23rd (63). Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus was 26th with 54 points, followed by MAHACA in 28th (34) and United Clay Becker in 31st with 25 points. Fergus Falls placed 36th scoring 12 points.

    Top-ranked Perham, No. 6 in Class 2A was the lone section team not participating in Cass Lake. For full bracket results visit the high school section at theguillotine.com.

    Detroit Lakes faces Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Thursday, Dec. 22 in Pequot Lakes before taking a holiday break. The Lakers open in 2017 at Mahnomen/Waubun in Mahnomen Saturday, Jan. 7.

    Big Bear Team results

    1. Hutchinson 209.5

    2. Thief River Falls 161.5

    3. Staples-Motley 142.5

    4. West Central Area 141.5

    5. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 139.5

    6. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 134.0

    7. Park Rapids 125.0

    8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 112.5

    9. Mounds View 112.0

    10. Hibbing 111.0

    11. Barnesville 107.0

    12. Detroit Lakes 101.0

    13. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 96.5

    14. Deer River 83.5

    15. Fosston-Bagley 80.0

    16. United North Central 79.5

    17. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76.5

    18. St. Cloud Apollo 75.0

    19. Osakis 72.0

    19. Roseau 72.0

    21. Bemidji 70.0

    22. Mora 66.5

    23. Sauk Centre-Melrose 63.0

    24. Aitkin 61.5

    25. Andover 54.5

    26. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 54.0

    27. Crookston 38.0

    28. MAHACA 34.0

    29. Wadena- Deer Creek 32.5

    30. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 27.0

    31. Crosby-Ironton 25.0

    31. United Clay-Becker 25.0

    33. Nash-Kee- Greenway 24.0

    34. Virginia 23.0

    35. Fertile-Beltrami 17.0

    36. Fergus Falls 12.0

    37. Spectrum 7.0

    38. Red Lake County Central 6.0

    39. Mahnomen-Waubun 5.0

    Robert Williams

    Robert is a Minnesota Newspaper Association award-winning Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
