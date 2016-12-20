Lakers 12th at Big Bear
The Laker wrestling team placed 12th to finish in the top half of the 39-team Big Bear wrestling tournament in Cass Lake last weekend.
Blake Weber had the Lakers top finish placing sixth in the 113-pound division.
Three Lakers had seventh place marks: Sean Lundeen at 170, along with Austin Baker's seventh-place finish at 145 and Isaiah Thompson at 160-pounds..
Detroit Lakes scored 101 team points to finish above Badger-Greenbush-Middle River (96.5) and behind Barnesville (107).
Hutchinson won the team title outscoring Thief River Falls 209.5 to 161.5. The Prowlers runners-up mark was the top finish of the large field of Section 8AA schools in attendance.
Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie's 139.5 was three spots back in fifth place and seven ahead of the Lakers. Fosston-Bagley was 15th with 80 points. Bemidji finished 20th scoring 71, while Sauk Centre-Melrose placed 23rd (63). Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus was 26th with 54 points, followed by MAHACA in 28th (34) and United Clay Becker in 31st with 25 points. Fergus Falls placed 36th scoring 12 points.
Top-ranked Perham, No. 6 in Class 2A was the lone section team not participating in Cass Lake. For full bracket results visit the high school section at theguillotine.com.
Detroit Lakes faces Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus Thursday, Dec. 22 in Pequot Lakes before taking a holiday break. The Lakers open in 2017 at Mahnomen/Waubun in Mahnomen Saturday, Jan. 7.
Big Bear Team results
1. Hutchinson 209.5
2. Thief River Falls 161.5
3. Staples-Motley 142.5
4. West Central Area 141.5
5. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie 139.5
6. Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena 134.0
7. Park Rapids 125.0
8. Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 112.5
9. Mounds View 112.0
10. Hibbing 111.0
11. Barnesville 107.0
12. Detroit Lakes 101.0
13. Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 96.5
14. Deer River 83.5
15. Fosston-Bagley 80.0
16. United North Central 79.5
17. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 76.5
18. St. Cloud Apollo 75.0
19. Osakis 72.0
19. Roseau 72.0
21. Bemidji 70.0
22. Mora 66.5
23. Sauk Centre-Melrose 63.0
24. Aitkin 61.5
25. Andover 54.5
26. Pequot Lakes/Pine River-Backus 54.0
27. Crookston 38.0
28. MAHACA 34.0
29. Wadena- Deer Creek 32.5
30. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley/Nevis 27.0
31. Crosby-Ironton 25.0
31. United Clay-Becker 25.0
33. Nash-Kee- Greenway 24.0
34. Virginia 23.0
35. Fertile-Beltrami 17.0
36. Fergus Falls 12.0
37. Spectrum 7.0
38. Red Lake County Central 6.0
39. Mahnomen-Waubun 5.0