Twins Winter Caravan stop Jan. 25

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features teams of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional "hot stove" program each evening.

The Twins Winter Caravan tour coming to town will be led by pitcher Jose Berrios, catcher J.R. Murphy, hall of famer and television broadcaster Bert Blyleven, along with former Twin and current radio analyst Dan Gladden.

The John Bridges Post 15 American Legion club is located at 810 West Lake Drive and the Caravan stop is free of charge and open to the public.

