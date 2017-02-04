Top-ranked Lakers complete regular season with victory

Cora Okeson won the all-around with a score of 38.25. The Laker sophomore and last season’s state silver all-around medalist had top marks on balance beam (9.575) and floor exercise with a score of 9.65 she shared with teammate Jackson Hegg.

Okeson is prepared for both leading the team and chasing her own personal goals at state.

“I really want to get that first place but there are a lot of good girls,” she said. “It’s going to be really hard for me to get there, but hopefully I can.”

Senior and 2015 state all-around gold medalist Molly Lyngaas was awarded the day’s highest score with a winning 9.75 on uneven parallel bars.

Peyton Jernberg got the Lakers started with a victory on vault earning a score of 9.7. Last season as a freshman, Jernberg placed 14th at state on vault and had a seventh place finish on floor.

Laker gymnasts captured at least the top three spots in each of the four events against the Jacks.

Detroit Lakes will have a two-week break until the Section meet at Prairie Wind Middle School (PWMS) in Perham Saturday, Feb. 18.

Several Lakers could use the time to heal up.

Emma Disse did not perform Saturday and has a state floor exercise individual championship to defend in Minneapolis at the end of the month. She continues to nurse a knee ailment.

Captain and senior Thia Olds was in a sling Saturday and will be checked out by medical personnel Monday to determine the severity of an arm injury.

Getting everyone healthy for the postseason is of importance the next fortnight.

“Getting healthy and all the sickness out of the way so we can hit our skills at 100 percent,” said Okeson.

Even without two consistent performers in the lineup, the Lakers finished 0.3 points shy of the school record of 151.775 in Saturday’s victory saving the potential to score 152 or better at sections or even more dramatically at the state level.

Olds and Hegg both had top 10 state performances on bars last season and Hegg is the defending section bars champion. Lexi Yliniemi will defend her 8A gold on vault.

PWMS was also the site of DL’s first of three section championships beginning in 2014 snapping an 11-year run by Perham.

Besides team health, the section meet is definitely in the target zone for what the two-time, defending state champions need to focus on to get where they want to be.

“We always have to think about something could go wrong so we need somebody to backup and we always want to go into the meet thinking we can do this,” said Okeson.

This year’s state championship will be held at the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion Feb. 24-25. The team competition will be held Friday at 11 a.m. The Section 8A winner is scheduled to begin competition on bars, continuing to beam and floor, finishing on vault. The individual championships will be held Saturday at 11 a.m.