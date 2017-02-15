Miller snaps Titan streak in overtime

Sophomore guard Jared Brainard drove hard to the lane in the waning seconds and dished the ball to Miller near the hoop, who sank a reverse layup for the game-winner to a chaotic and rowdy response from both fanbases in a standing-room-only gymnasium.

“I don’t know who that was for but it worked,” said Miller.

The Titans came out of a timeout and moved the length of the floor in three seconds finding Dawson Fox-Murray on the left baseline but the buzzer sounded before the junior guard could get a game-winning three-point shot off.

With a minute on the clock and the game tied 55-55, Miller missed a go-ahead jumper, but reversed his fortunes with a big rejection of the Titans’ Brady Sirjord on the other end getting the ball back with plenty of time, 33-seconds, to work out the game-winning scenario.

“Credit to the guys,” Cougars’ head coach Trevor Stewart said. “We knew the Titans would give us a great shot and they did and they’re a great team on their home court. We were down double digits early in the second half. We had to dig in on the defensive side a little bit and offensively, quit settling for so many outside jumpers. I thought the guys did a great job at both things.”

The teams got to overtime thanks to on key outside jumper by Ada-Borup senior Bryce NItschke sinking a tying three with 15 seconds left in regulation.

“We drew up the play and I was coming off a double screen and my teammates got a good pick on Dawson (Fox-Murray) and it was wide open,” Nitschke said. “I took my time and set it up and I had confidence it was going in.”

Cougar confidence built as the second half wore on coming back from a nine-point deficit at halftime 27-18 and as much as 11 points 31-20 on Titan junior Isaac Habedank’s bucket early in the second half. The main difference late in the game was consistently getting the ball to Miller in the post.

“You could see the difference in the second half when we were getting the ball to him,” Nitschke said. “People were crashing down on him and he started finding us for open shots and it all just came together.”

“We’re a second half team for sure and that’s really showed this year,” Miller said.

The teams duked it out to the midway point of the first half until Toby Bjerklie scored to give the Titans a 12-10 lead. NCE/UH employed a full-court press after made buckets that was a nuisance to the Cougar gameplan.

“They did speed us up, there’s no doubt about it and we did settle for early jump shots,” said Stewart. “We did not handle the situation early on as we needed to.”

NCE/UH went on a 15-8 run late in the half to push the lead to near double figures at the break.

With the victory, Ada-Borup improves to 18-2 overall and completes the Pine to Prairie Conference schedule with an impressive 15-1 mark in sole possession of the South Conference championship.

“Nobody counted us in this year,” Miller said. “There are a lot of guys on this team that I really love and I guess we just came together as a family this year.”

“It’s been a good conference,” Stewart said. “Pine to Prairie has had a lot of good teams. I think it means we’ve had a lot of good fortune to win 15 in this conference and also means that the guys have bought in and played together.”

Nitschke scored 15 points as he and Miller combined for 79 percent of the Cougars’ scoring.

Habedank was the lone Titan in double figures with 12 points. NCE/UH got consistent scoring with Brett Braseth’s nine points, Sirjord with eight, Bjerklie, Griffin Maesse and Cody Peterick all with seven points and five from Fox-Murray.

The Titans (15-3) were as close as can be to a 12th consecutive victory. A streak that began Jan. 12, two days after a 41-40 loss to the Cougars in Ada on Jan. 10. NCE/UH falls to 12-3 in the South Conference with one game remaining. The Titans are currently the top team in Section 6A North.

The Cougars are battling Stephen-Argyle (17-3) for the No. 1 seed in Section 8A. Both sections are going to have intense tournaments with plenty of teams in contention.

Ada-Borup came ready to play from the opening week this season and head into the final two weeks winners of 13 of their last 14 games.

“I was kind of optimistic this year; we haven’t had the best seasons the past couple years, being on this team and watching it,” Nitschke said. “We came out with a chip on our shoulder the beginning of the year. We have our goals and we’re looking to achieve them.”

Ada-Borup hosts Class AA Crookston (12-8) Thursday, Feb. 16. The Titans travel to Fergus Falls to face Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (13-6) Thursday, as well.

A-B 18 34 5 — 57

NUH 27 25 3 — 55

A-B - Miller 30, Nitschke 15, Somers 4, Brainard 3, Thompson 3, Stevenson 2.

NUH - Habedank 12, Braseth 9, Sirjord 8, Bjerklie 7, Maesse 7, Peterick 7, Fox-Murray 5.