Wilke revved up for race season

Wilke began racing a Legend Race Car this past year at the age of 12 making him one of the youngest drivers out there.

Prior to upgrading his ride, Wilke raced Go-Karts the past five years and won the points race last September.

He had three heat race wins, a second place and one feature in the Bob Sailer Memorial Races at Red River Kart Club in Fargo last August. The Sailer races consist of four heats and one feature.

Wilke finished his Go-Kart career with over 25 feature victories and found early success after moving to Legend cars placing fifth nationally in the INEX Legend Young Lions Class.

INEX is the international sanctioning body of the Legends, Bandolero, Thunder Roadster, and Legends Dirt Modified Cars.

Wilke was also the Minnesota State Points Champion in Legends for the 2016 season.

The racing season begins in May at three regional dirt tracks in Ada (Norman County Raceway), Fargo (Red River Valley Speedway), and Glyndon (Buffalo River Race Park). Nationals will be held in Fargo at the Red River Valley Speedway.