Hibbert refocused for Michigan Snocross National

“The break came at the right time,” Hibbert said. “It gave me and my team time to refocus and get ready for the final stretch of the season. We got in some good testing and are excited about the improvements we made. I’m confident we’re capable of chipping away at the points and will leave Michigan in a better position than we are now.”

Hibbert is currently five-for-10 on the national tour and 41 points out of the lead in the 2016/2017 Pro Open Championship. With points awarded in qualifying and the final events, 118 points are on the line this weekend. The 10-time and defending champion is confident in his preparations and focused on making every race count.

Hibbert is making his fourth appearance at this event. He swept both races in 2014 and 2016 and picked up a first and ninth place finishes in 2015.

Pro racing action at the Michigan Snocross National kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and repeats Saturday. The event will be streamed live on snocross.com/livestream and delay broadcast on CBS Sports Network. For more information, visit snocross.com.