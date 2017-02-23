Lamoureux Hockey Camp coming to DL in June

The camp will run for four weeks beginning June 5 through June 29 and feature a host of elite hockey names from around the region and the international stage.

Red Deer Rebels (WHL) assistant coach Pierre-Paul Lamoureux heads up the camp. Lamoureux has scouted for the Calgary Flames; he was the director of scouting and an assistant with the Fargo Force and on staff with the University of North Dakota men’s team prior to accepting the position with the Rebels. He also played three seasons (2004-2007) as a Rebel.

“First of all, we want make sure the kids to have fun,” Lamoureux said. “I don’t think our family would be as involved in hockey, as we are - the six kids in our family, five of us, hockey is our livelihood. Second, we want to pass on the lessons and values that we gained through our careers to kids, players who are aspiring to maybe be a professional hockey player or kids who just want to play on the Pee-Wee A hockey team.”

Bringing the camp to DL began as an idea last year and came to fruition thanks to efforts of Lamoureux, the city of Detroit Lakes, and Camp Organizer Zach Lamppa.

“It’s all about the kids and we hope that all the parents that register their kids to this camp will see how serious we’re taking it and what caliber of coaching we’re going to have in the month of June in Detroit Lakes,” Lamppa said.

The Lamoureux family has made a name for themselves all the way up to the professional and Olympic levels of hockey and Pierre-Paul will be joined by siblings Mario, Jocelyne and Monique.

Mario currently plays for HC Innsbruck of the Austrian Elite League after a championship in the Danish Elite league and stints in the AHL and ECHL. He was part of three WCHA championship teams at UND and served as captain his senior season. Jocelyne is the USA Women’s National Team captain, a two-time Olympic silver medalist, the WCHA all-time leading scorer, 2009-12 UND captain and current head strength coach, along with Monique, UND women’s assistant coach, two-time Olympic silver medalist, and the 2016 USA Women’s Hockey Player of the Year.

Among a number of guest coaches at the camp will be Dave Hakstol, Philadelphia Flyers Head Coach and former head coach at UND. Hakstol and the Lamoureux family have ties to Detroit Lakes and have taken an interest, with Lamppa, on upgrading aspects of the hockey community here.

“We asked for Dave’s blessing and if he’d support it and he said absolutely so we’ve got some world-class coaches that are going to be in town,” said Lamppa. “Dave and Pierre have expressed there is a sense of community and they’re going to potentially be around in the summer time and we thought this would be a good start and hopefully it’s going to be here for years to come.”

Camp officials made the schedule with the community in mind, as well. The camp sessions will be held Monday through Thursdays, allowing families to have weekends free and plenty of time during the day after camp for other activities.

“We want to focus on the on-ice product and also the development of the kids,” said Lamoureux. “We all grew up playing multiple sports. We think it is extremely important for kids to be well-rounded athletes and participate in other sports, not just hockey. We want to encourage players to be playing baseball, soccer and softball and all their other activities in the summertime. Come to the rink for an hour and 45 minutes; let’s work hard and pick your kids up and get to baseball and work hard there too.”

Younger skaters can expect a focus on fundamentals, stickhandling, passing, and working on skating edge work.

“The fundamental skill set is the most important part for the younger kids,” said Lamoureux. “We really want to get kids comfortable on their edges and control their speed and learn the basics of puck handling. Most importantly, we also want to get them into different game situations. You can work on specific things by implementing game situations. We want kids moving all the time.”

Teaching styles will progress through the different levels with shooting, catching passes properly, getting out of the corners and creating two-one-ones.

“The purpose of finishing a check and getting into the details and nitty-gritty of some of these areas of the game kids need to learn to have success,” Lamoureux said.

Getting this first camp off to a strong start is key for everyone involved and an important piece for some of Lamppa’s other ideas for the future of hockey in Detroit Lakes. Making the camp a success can hopefully lead to further upgrades.

“I’ve always had a big vision and this is definitely something I want known,” said Lamppa. “If you look at any other community we play against we’re behind as far as the facility, equipment and quality of experience when you’re at the rink. I’m not saying I’m the only one with that idea but I’m definitely trying to move this forward.”

Kent Freeman Arena has two sheets and a great base to work from, but there is definitely room for improvement and by upgrading the services, Lamppa hopes to stoke the fire on the property itself.

“It starts with traction,” said Lamppa. “Having Dave and the Lamoureuxs involved is going to be a huge step in credibility to take us to another level. Someday it would be really nice to raise some money and update the rink and also privatize it and take it off the city’s hands and turn it into a self-sufficient entity where we have a state-of-the art facility at some point. I’m hoping this camp will parlay itself into other things.”

Lamppa worked with City Administrator Kelsey Klemm and other members of the staff to bring the camp to town.

“The city has been great to work with,” said Lamppa. “We’re hoping to show them that this is real and the bills will be paid and it’s not going to be an International Hockey School situation where we’re going to come in and be a one-hit wonder. This is going to be a benchmark for camps and we’re lucky to have it in DL.”

For more information contact Zach Lamppa at 612-330-1092 or zach@lamoureuxhockey.com or Randi Lamoureux 561-307-0270 or lamoureuxhockey@gmail.com.

Camp registration is currently open at LamoureuxHockey.com with an early bird sign-up period up to April 1. Early bird registrants receive a free Lamoureux Hockey athletic performance shirt.

Lamoureux Hockey Camp dates:

Week 1: June 5-8; Week 2: June 12-15; Week 3: June 19-23; Week 4: June 26-29.

Cost is $250 per week or discounted to $800 for all four weeks.

Camp Itinerary:

9-10:45 a.m. Mites

11 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Squirts

1-2:45 p.m. Pee-Wees

3-4:45 p.m. Bantams/High School