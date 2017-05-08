Angels prep for decade anniversary season

One of those reformation progenitors was Phil Kirchner who has been with the team since 2007 and will return in a limited role this year.

Mark Jorgenson returns as the manager. Jorgenson has been involved in amateur baseball for 32 years including the last 11 with the Angels. Tom Truedson is the assistant manager.

Bryan Buhr, who has been a key part of the Angels since 2007, has decided to not return to the team this year.

A couple starters have signed to play elsewhere during the early part of the season.

Mason Swegarden has signed to play with the Brooks Bombers of the Western Major Baseball League, a Canadian Collegiate summer league.

Swegarden has been a fixture in the infield and on the mound for DL and will return to those roles later in the summer.

The Angels will begin the year without starting catcher Kirk McLeod. McLeod signed a 15-day contract with the Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks. He will be the primary catcher upon returning.

Andrew Dahl will be available for catching duties after his freshman season playing at M-State in Fergus Falls. Taylor Wood saw innings behind the plate last year and got the nod in an exhibition game with Frazee on Sunday.

Another former Laker catcher, Sam Beck, is on the roster but has yet to commit to playing.

Familiar names will log most of the early innings on the mound in Connor Johnson, Jackson Nelson, and Scott Schroeder.

Johnson is completing his sophomore season at Southwest Minnesota State University.

Connor McLeod and Brian Cooksey will also see time on the mound.

Swegarden will be DL’s No. 1 starter upon his return.

Around the infield, newcomer Nick Lewis will likely see a lot of innings at first base and in the middle of the lineup.

Kirk McLeod, Scott Schroeder, Jack Kippen, and Jackson Nelson all saw time at first base last year, along with Kirchner.

The Angels have a number of young and versatile fielders to man the remaining infield spots. Connor McLeod, Michael Vohnoutka, Lane Ulmer, and Kai McLeod will play a lot of innings at the middle infield spots.

Ulmer is a former LP-A Raider and is currently playing at Itasca Community College in Grand Rapids. Vohnoutka is a current Raider and will also be playing for the Post 15 Legion team in DL.

Wood will likely be the primary third baseman. Nelson proved he can move in from the outfield to handle duties at second and third last season.

Adam Geiger, UM-Crookston’s Josh Bollig, Johnson, and Truedson figure to be the primary outfielders.

Kippen and Matt Cole also saw time in the outfield last year.

Chris Gilson may return to the outfield after taking last year off.

Dahl, Hunter Erickson, and Lewis might also see time in the grass.

The Angels made a 13th appearance at last year’s 93rd annual Minnesota State Amateur baseball tournament and first since 2014.

DL has qualified for state five times since reforming in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2014 and 2016. The original team made seven appearances: 1928, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1967, 1983 and 1984. DL’s best finish is third place all in Class A 1942-1943, and 1946.

The Angels were defeated in the Class C opening round last year at state by Chad Weiss and the Lastrup Lakers in a seven-inning 13-0 defeat in Dassel.

Weiss pitched a one-hit shutout for six innings fanning six Angels and did not issue a walk. He was 3-5 at the plate with a double, two singles, three RBIs and scored three runs.

Lastrup reached the semifinals before losing 5-1 to eventual Class C champs - the Raymond Rockets.

The road to qualify in the Region postseason will have a slightly new format this year.

The 14C will be an eight-team tournament. The top two teams from the Hi-10 League and the top two teams from the Lake & Pine League will receive first round byes.

The remaining teams will play a one-game playoff for the remaining four regional tournament spots.

All four play-in games will feature Hi-10 teams versus Lake and Pine teams.

Detroit Lakes opens the season at home against the Wadena-Deer Creek Shockers Sunday, May 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Detroit Lakes defeated the Frazee Flames 15-7 in a preseason exhibition game at Washington Park Sunday.

Frazee scored all 7 of their runs in an ugly third inning for DL to lead 7-1 early. All seven runs were unearned on multiple fielding errors.

The Angels manufactured a run in the first, three in the fourth, one in the fifth, and took the lead with a four-run, two-out rally in the sixth inning to lead 9-7.

DL would add two in the seventh on another rally with two outs and finished off the game with four runs in the eighth.

Scott Schroeder started on the hill and threw three innings, allowing seven runs, all unearned.

Connor McLeod pitched two scoreless frames striking out four. Jackson Nelson picked up the victory in relief pitching four innings. He allowed one hit, no runs, fanned three, walked and hit one batter.

Josh Bollig was 2-4 at the plate and walked twice scoring two runs. Mike Vohnoutka was 2-4, with two walks, two runs scored and three RBI. Nick Lewis went 1-3, with a double, two walks and three RBI in his Angels debut.