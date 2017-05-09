If there was any doubt Fargo-Moorhead is an animal-loving community, this should cement it. The cap of 500 participants in the second annual Furgo Dog Run was reached and the discussion now with the marathon organizers is centering on how big can it go?

"We felt comfortable getting 500 dogs based on the route," said Fargo Marathon executive director Mark Knutson. "Sometimes bigger isn't always better."

Knutson said there were no issues in last year's inaugural dog run, which is held on a Tuesday and consists of a 1.5-mile course. It drew more than 500 participants last year.

The Fargo Marathon Cyclothon, also in its second year, has about 100 spots remaining before it is capped. A 26.2-mile bicycle route was added this year in addition to the 15-mile course, with both navigating north Fargo, Harwood and north Moorhead.

"I think that is one where people are waiting to see what the weather is going to be like," Knutson said.

The Friday night 5K has about 4,000 registered and can take another 2,000. The marathon is at 1,500, which is about the same as previous years. Registration for all events will close at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 7, with the exception of the 5K and Youth Run.

Walkup registrations for the Youth Run will still be taken Wednesday, May 17, from noon to 8 p.m. and Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Fargodome. Registrations for the 5K will be taken noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., also at the Fargodome.

About the only decision left for the unregistered half or full marathon marathon runners at this point in the training process, however, is which race to do.

"If you get that last long run in and it went successful, then, yeah, I'm ready to go," Knutson said of the full marathon. "If not, maybe I'll drop to the half. A lot of it depends on that last training run."

Not so for the dogs.

Like any race, there are rules to follow and that includes the pets. The marathon requires that dogs be able to walk at least two miles, be at least six months of age, be able to mix with a crowd and have their vaccinations up to date. No retractable leashes are allowed.

Knutson said he's even received requests to add a 5K version of the dog run.

"All the dogs were well-mannered, no fights or anything," he said of last year. "You just never know but we felt like 500 is tapping it out."

FARGO MARATHON SCHEDULE

All events start at Fargodome

• Monday, May 15: Cyclothon, 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 16: Furgo Dog Run, 6:30 p.m.

• Thursday, May 18: Youth Run, 6:30 and 7 p.m.

• Friday, May 19: 5K Run-Walk, 6:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 20: Full marathon and relay, 7 a.m.; Half marathon, 7:15 a.m.; 10K run, 7:30 a.m.