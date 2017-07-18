Northwest Carnival softball tournament draws big crowd

Saturday’s attendance was more than 1,200 people and 133 games were played in two days on the six fields at Snappy Park.

Menace, a team out of Alexandria, won the women's division with Zorbaz from Detroit lakes finishing second.

The platinum division of the men’s field was won by The Box, a team out of Fargo. The Box defeated JK Concrete, also from Fargo, in the title game. The Friday Night Free Agents placed third led by several players from the Detroit Lakes area.

DMVW of Fargo captured the Gold division championship with Bemidji’s Pinehurst Resort finishing second.