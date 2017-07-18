Search
    Northwest Carnival softball tournament draws big crowd

    By Staff report on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:23 a.m.
    Women's division runners- up Zorbaz: Front row: Brittany Lefebvre, Betsy Steffl, Rachael Lewis, Brenna Bellefy, Kaitlyn Haugen, Jen Myhre. Back row: Karen Husted, Mina Spalla, Sara Lefebvre, Shelly Weaver, Coach Kermit Kruger. Submitted photo 1 / 3
    Women's division champions - Menace, a team from Alexandria. Submitted photo 2 / 3
    Men's Platinum division champions, The Box, a team from Fargo. Submitted photo3 / 3

    The Northwest Water Carnival women's and men's softball tournaments were held last weekend drawing a large field of 40 men's teams and eight women's teams.

    Saturday’s attendance was more than 1,200 people and 133 games were played in two days on the six fields at Snappy Park.

    Menace, a team out of Alexandria, won the women's division with Zorbaz from Detroit lakes finishing second.  

    The platinum division of the men’s field was won by The Box, a team out of Fargo. The Box defeated JK Concrete, also from Fargo, in the title game. The Friday Night Free Agents placed third led by several players from the Detroit Lakes area.

    DMVW of Fargo captured the Gold division championship with Bemidji’s Pinehurst Resort finishing second.

