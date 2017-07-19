Pine to Palm Senior Division turns 50

The new division drew 48 senior golfers to the tournament, with 30 vying for the championship.

Royce Herndon of Oklahoma City defeated co-medalist Ed Printz of Omaha 1-up for the inaugural Senior championship. Herndon took out both medalists in defeating Erv Kaiser of Fargo 6&5 in the semifinals.

Printz negated a chance for a local golfer to make the finals defeating DL’s Marlin Marquardt 4&2 in the other semi.

Printz went on to win the next three Senior titles from 1968-1970 and added a fourth in 1973.

There is only one other four-time winner of the Senior division, Robert Wernick 1996-97 and 2000-2001.

Bill Swanston won three; his first in 1987 and back-to-back titles 1991-92.

Other back-to-back winners include Don Sarenpa 1975-76; Rodney Adolph 1988-89, Joe Mayer 1994-95 and Gerry Douglas 1998-99.

Since Wernick’s two straight in 2001, each year has seen a new champion. Three golfers have captured two championship in that span. Pat Vincelli owns a pair from 2002 and 2006. Tim Rubis won in 2010 and 2013 and Scott Linnerooth the most recent with titles in 2012 and 2014.

A.J. Greff is the defending champion and medalist. He defeated 2015 champion Keith Aasen 2&1.