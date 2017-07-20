Beau Hanson gets fresh start after injury layoff

The streak of having a new champ goes back one more year to Hanson’s first championship in 2012. He missed his first chance to defend at the 2013 Pine to Palm while golfing in the U.S. Amateur.

“I’ve always wanted to win the Pine to Palm,” he said. “It’s basically my home club and one of my favorite tournaments. The first one was more special, but I had a lot more family at the second one and that was pretty cool to have all those guys there.”

After the the 2016 tournament, Hanson finished his last semester and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He turned professional in October.

This spring he played in Minor League golf tour events in Jupiter, Palm Beach and the second major of the tour at the Abacoa Golf Club in Florida.

In May, Hanson was two rounds into the Canadian Tour Q-school qualifier at Crown Isle Resort and Country Club in British Columbia when injury struck.

After the second round of play, Hanson was practicing on the range and pulled a rib muscle. He tried to play through it the following day and was forced to withdraw halfway through the third round after reaggravating the muscle.

Hanson injured an upper right rib muscle and was unable to swing fully as he felt pain right at the point of impact.

It took eight weeks to fully recover.

“It was in the absolute worst spot you can get,” said Hanson.

As of late July, Hanson has only been back playing for two weeks.

“I waited all that time to hit driver or any club below a 60-degree until it was completely healed so there were no repercussions,” he said. “I can fully hit a driver now.”

The wait was both doctor’s orders and Hanson’s desire after the initial injury and subsequent strain to make sure he was capable of returning in the shortest amount of time.

“It was in such a dangerous spot, you can aggravate that in no time if you’re not careful and then you’re out for another month,” he said. “It’s just something you have to make sure is completely healed so it’s out of your mind.”

Overcoming the mental part of injury recovery was compounded with an inability to go full force even if he wanted to.

“Even when it was not hurting very much, my body would protect itself and not fully let me go through the ball like I normally would,” he said. “When I tried to play through it, when I really did it, that’s when my head was telling my body, ‘let’s never do that again.’”

During the downtime Hanson worked out a lot, mostly running, as he was unable to do any twisting or sit-ups while trying to protect the rib.

“I did practice my short game, putting, chipping and all that stuff,” he said. “I couldn’t hit a shot more than 40 yards for at least a month. After that, it was slowly going up and up until I could hit a full shot.”

Despite having to wait to to get back on the course, Hanson found positive ways to impact his game.

“My short game got stronger because of it; I could practice different aspects of my short game, which I think is the most important part,” he said. “It hasn’t affected me long game-wise. I was a little rusty at first but it’s back to normal.”

Hanson is playing the rest of the year by ear and plans to make his return to competitive golf at the Minnesota State Open Championship at StoneRidge Golf Club in Stillwater July 21-23.

Other tournaments on the schedule are the North Dakota Open and a few Minnesota PGA tournaments.

“When it comes to this winter, I don’t have a plan yet, because I want to see how I’m playing and see what I can do this summer,” said Hanson.

A couple possibilities are returning to Florida or heading west to Arizona for the Gateway Tour along with a potential trip back to the Canadian tour next year.

“It’s kind of wide open for me,” he said.

While he won’t be competing at this year’s Pine to Palm, Hanson will be present during the tournament working the bag for Dan Cavanagh out of Perham. The two lived together while Hanson was golfing in Florida. Cavanagh is a former collegiate player at Florida Atlantic University and graduated from the school as a Finance Major.

Hanson imparted some of his knowledge on his own caddy at last year’s Pine, Hunter Burnside, of Detroit Lakes, who made a big impact as a freshman on this year’s Detroit Lakes varsity golf team that placed third at the Class AA state meet.

Burnside noted how watching Hanson win last year was a great lesson in course management.

“I think he’s pretty wise already and he learned a lot, but I think he already knew from seeing me and his dad play a lot,” said Hanson. “He hangs out at the Country Club all the time. He’s pretty patient, as well. I tried to be. Hopefully, he got some of that. I think he’s going to turn out to be a really good player.”

While not defending his second title, Hanson looks forward to viewing this year’s tournament with perspective caddying for Cavanagh.

“I’m excited to watch all the guys at the Pine and see what happens,” he said.