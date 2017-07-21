Blues send Post 15 to elimination bracket

Moorhead jumped out early with five runs in the first. Post 15 pulled to within 5-2 with a pair of second inning runs and trailed by only five runs at 7-2 through five innings.

The Blues scored a dozen unanswered runs finishing the game by mercy rule in the seventh inning after DL added one tally in their last at-bats.

Detroit Lakes will face Fergus Falls Friday afternoon in an elimination game. Fergus was defeated 14-4 by No. 3 Alexandria.

Top-seeded Bemidji lambasted No. 8 Thief River Falls in the opener 29-1. Bemidji faces Perham. The Buzz came back late to defeat East Grand Forks 7-4. EGF and TRF square off in Friday’s opening elimination game.