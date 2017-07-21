Search
    Blues send Post 15 to elimination bracket

    By Robert Williams Today at 9:40 a.m.
    Brian Schoenborn slides safely on a steal of second base in the opening round loss to Moorhead Thursday in Alexandria. Jason Groth/Forum News Service

    The No. 2-seeded Moorhead Blues pounded out nearly 20 runs off No. 7 Detroit Lakes pitching in a 19-3 first round victory over Post 15 at the Sub-State 14 American Legion baseball tournament in Alexandria.

    Moorhead jumped out early with five runs in the first. Post 15 pulled to within 5-2 with a pair of second inning runs and trailed by only five runs at 7-2 through five innings.

    The Blues scored a dozen unanswered runs finishing the game by mercy rule in the seventh inning after DL added one tally in their last at-bats.

    Detroit Lakes will face Fergus Falls Friday afternoon in an elimination game. Fergus was defeated 14-4 by No. 3 Alexandria.

    Top-seeded Bemidji lambasted No. 8 Thief River Falls in the opener 29-1. Bemidji faces Perham. The Buzz came back late to defeat East Grand Forks 7-4. EGF and TRF square off in Friday’s opening elimination game.

    Robert Williams

    Sports Editor at the Detroit Lakes Tribune. Williams worked prior as the Sports Editor in Perham for the Focus, a Forum Communications newspaper, from 2010-14. 

    RWilliams@dlnewspapers.com
    (218) 844-1442
