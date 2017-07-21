Hoge, a Fargo South graduate, birdied his final two holes, including a six-footer on his final hole to catch Zac Blair, Martin Flores and Cameron Tringale at six-under-par 65s, far from the limelight cast on the players competing at the British Open this week at Royal Birkdale.

An afternoon thunderstorm halted play for nearly two hours in Alabama with 27 players unable to finish the first round because of failing light at Grand National.

All four all looking for their first victories on the PGA Tour.

Hoge made birdie on three of the four par-3 holes.

His last solid run at a PGA Tour victory came in 2015 when he went into the weekend with the lead with Tiger Woods at the Wyndham Championship. After blistering rounds of 62 and 67, Hoge played the weekend rounds in 72-71 to finish in a tie for 38th.

Blair, who began the round at the 10th, eagled the par-five fifth hole and then with light fading he rolled in a 17-foot birdie putt on his last hole to complete a bogey-free round.

Flores reeled off six birdies and had no bogeys in his 65.

Tringale, who hit 12 of 14 fairways, birdied four of his last six holes. He had seven birdies in total, including a 59-foot bomb at the ninth hole against one bogey.

Fast starts, however, have not led to success here.

In both of the first two years of the Barbasol Championship, the eventual champions Scott Piercy in 2015 and Australian Aaron Baddeley in 2016 were five back after the first round.

Making just his third start of the season, Australian Robert Allenby opened with a five-under 66, his lowest score under par on the tour since 2014.

Allenby, a four-time winner on the PGA Tour, is in search of his first title since 2001. He made just two cuts in 23 starts last season.

Hoge was the 2009 Pine to Palm co-medalist and champion. He was also the 2010 runner-up.