“This is a huge change for the communities involved,” the petition states. “It's a change that was only brought to the attention of the wider Waubun Bomber fan base during the last week of June at a Waubun school board meeting when the entire Mahnomen coaching staff showed up. “Waubun's school board was pressured into going along with the idea which was championed by the Mahnomen head coaches, who are facing a changing and shrinking community population. We believe the Waubun Bombers should not be responsible for solving Mahnomen community issues.”

Waubun-Ogema-White Earth School Board voted 6-1 in June to co-op the teams for boys and girls basketball for the 2017-18 school year and for all sports in the 2018-19 school year. Mahnomen School Board voted unanimously to do so. The schools were already together for spring sports, wrestling and dance line.

A rebranding of the colors, mascot and name of the co-op will happen before the 2017-18 basketball season. The Mahnomen-Waubun School Activities Pairing Committee is currently taking suggestions at nicknameandcolors2017@gmail.com. The committee will be taking suggestions until Aug. 24. The list will be narrowed to 10 color schemes and 10 nicknames and will be voted on by students and the communities.

On Sept. 5, a vote will narrow the list to three. Mahnomen students and community will have a final vote at a home football game on Sept. 8, and Waubun students and community will have a final vote at a home football game on Sept. 15. The nickname and color scheme with the most votes will be presented to both school boards, which will have the final vote.

“I believe that this was done not because of numbers but because of coaches wanting to win, it's not about the kids and that is sad,” a comment on the petition stated. “Our elementary classes are much larger than they (were) 10-20 yeas ago and all combining does is take away opportunities for our kids. Both of our football programs are very successful and the only reason to join two successful programs is winning. The entire community was mislead by the two athletic directors, we need to reconsider this decision and truly do what is best to the kids and not make this about winning state championships.”

The co-op would bring one of the winningest football programs in Minnesota high school history together with one of the more recent successful football programs. Mahnomen is coming off its seventh straight section title in football. The Indians have 25 trips to the state football tournament with eight state titles and five runner-up finishes. Waubun has won three section titles since 2007, including a Class 9-man runner-up finish in 2007 and a trip to the semifinals in 2016. The two football programs are combined 43-5 the last two seasons with four section championships.

Mahnomen athletic director and football coach John Clark Jr. and Waubun athletic director and football coach Paul Clark did not want to comment on the petition.

“I don’t want to add fuel to the fire,” Paul said.

Both athletic directors have stated the push for the co-op is for the safety of the athletes and the projection of declining numbers. The petition is requesting more time for the topic to be discussed.

The full petition can be read at www.change.org/p/keep-the-bombers-in-waubun.