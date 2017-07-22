Post 15 eliminated from postseason

Post 15 trailed early falling behind 8-0 after five innings of play scoring three times in the sixth but those runs were quickly answered by Fergus Falls with five in the bottom half of the frame.

“Tough way to end our season,” head coach Connor McLeod said.

DL was ten-runned in the opener 19-3 by No. 2 Moorhead.

Post 15 had to scratch for victories this season with a lineup that had some inexperience, according to McLeod.

“This was an interesting team to coach,” he said. “We had a lot of young kids that were put in tough spots with kids quitting less than half way through the season. The young kids did the best they could to compete at a high level but were a little out-matched throughout the season. I always say that I don't care about wins and losses at the end of the season, I care about improvement and that they learned something about this difficult game.”

McLeod was complimentary of his experienced core group of players also.

“Our seniors worked hard for me for three years and I am proud of them,” he said. “They were also put in a tough spot because I had to spend the majority of my coaching towards the young kids. I had to teach the young guys how to walk before I could teach the older guys how to sprint in order for our team to gel at the highest level.”

McLeod will step down as head coach of the Legion team after accepting an assistant coaching position at Iowa Central Community College in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Iowa Central has been part of a McLeod family tradition. Both Connor and brother Kirk played for the Tritons. Younger brother Kai is enrolled and on the baseball team beginning this fall.

“I truly am going to miss Detroit Lakes baseball next year,” said McLeod. “I've spent a lot of time and energy with the Legion program and wish it nothing but the best.”

Top seeds advance to semifinals

No. 4 Perham got a solid start from veteran Patrick Murphy before the new Minnesota pitch count rule ended his day on the hill and top-seeded Bemidji took advantage of the Buzz bullpen in a 7-5 come-from-behind victory to reach the championship bracket semifinals.

The Centaurs will face the second-seeded Moorhead Blues for a spot in the finals. The Blues and No. 3 Alexandria’s game was postponed due to inclement weather Friday night with Moorhead leading 4-0 in the fourth inning.

The Blues resumed play in command and defeated Alex 7-2. The game began at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, pushing back the original schedule approximately one hour.

In the other loser-out game Friday, East Grand Forks sent Thief River Falls packing by a score of 15-5. The game ended a tough tournament for the eighth-seeded Bandits who were outscored 44-6 in two games.

Perham, East Grand Forks eliminated

Fergus Falls scored in double figures for a second consecutive game defeating Perham 10-3 in the first elimination game of the day Saturday afternoon.

Alexandria erased a 7-2 deficit with a six-run home half of the third inning ending the season of East Grand Forks 16-9. Alex and Fergus Falls square off for a spot in the final three. The loser will finish in fourth place.

The Bemidji and Moorhead game follows at 7 p.m.