Lake Lida junior golf tournament August 13

The tournament will consist of two flights for golfers 12-and-under and those age 13-17.

The 12-and-under flight will compete in teams of two and play a scramble beginning at 9 a.m. The older flight will play in teams of two and play best ball beginning at 11 a.m. The winning teams and runners-up will receive prizes.

Individual scores from the 13-17 flight determine those qualifying for the Championship flight, an individual competition between qualifiers and the defending champions.

The championship flight for girls and boys begins at 1 p.m. to determine the junior champions.

Cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration is requested, but not required. Golfers should designate their team member. Handicaps will not be used in scoring.

Lida Greens is located four miles east of Pelican Rapids on State Highway 108.

For more information or to pre-register, call the Lida Greens Pro Shop at 218-863-1531.