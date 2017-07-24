Angels finish regular season in shootout win over Bertha

Detroit Lakes answered in the second to cut the lead in half on the first of two home runs by Kyle Singer. Connor Johnson doubled ahead of Singer’s dinger and scored the first of his four runs in the game.

DL starter Scott Schroeder pitched three innings allowing four runs, none earned on six hits. He struck out one and was the first of five pitchers used for DL.

Connor McLeod and Johnson both scored in the third to knot the game at 4-4, before the Blazers scored six in the top of the fourth to go ahead 10-4.

Jackson Nelson was on the hill for DL in the fourth inning. All six runs were unearned on a pair of DL errors and three hits. Nelson walked one and struck out one.

The Angels were retired in order in the fourth but bounced back in the fifth inning after Bertha added two runs in the top half of the frame to push the lead to eight runs 12-4.

DL sent 15 batters to the plate scoring 10 times to grab a 14-12 lead making Brian Cooksey the pitcher of record after pitching the sixth.

Kirk McLeod and Johnson scored twice in the fifth inning and DL got runs by Singer, Andrew Dahl, Cooksey, Josh Bollig, Taylor Wood and Connor McLeod. Both Kirk McLeod and Singer homered in the inning.

DL added four insurance runs in the sixth. Mike Vohnoutka, Bollig, Wood and Connor McLeod scored.

Johnson shut the door in relief of Cooksey striking out four Blazers and not allowing a walk or a hit in the seventh and eighth innings.

Kirk McLeod cleaned up the ninth inning on the hill allowing one hit before fanning the side to clinch the victory.

Singer had a big day at the plate going 4-5 missing just the triple of a cycle. He had a single, double, two homers and a whopping seven RBI.

Johnson doubled, walked three times and crossed home plate four times.

Connor McLeod was 3-5 with a double, a walk, and four runs scored.

The victory clinched a winning record of 10-9 overall and second place in league play with six wins in 10 games against Hi-10 opponents.

New York Mills finished atop the standings at 8-2.

Games against the Countryside League are included for Region 14C seedings. Detroit Lakes was 0-4 against the Countryside and missed a first round bye to Deer Creek. The Shockers finished with a combined mark of 7-7 to DL’s 6-8.

The Angels open the playoffs as the Hi-10 three-seed against the Lake and Pine League’s sixth-seeded Park Rapids Esox Saturday, July 29 at 5 p.m. in Perham. The first round is an elimination game before the tournament turns to double elimination.

The winner will face the L&P two-seed Wolf Lake Sunday, July 30 at noon in Perham.

Game admission is $6 for adults, $2 for fans ages 13-17. Kids 12 and under enter free of charge.

Hi-10 Final standings

(Team, Hi-10, All League games)

NY Mills 8-2 (10-4)

Deer Creek 5-5 (7-7)

​Detroit Lakes 6-4 (6-8)

​Perham 4-6 (5-9)

Bluffton 4-6 (5-9)

Bertha 3-7 (5-9)