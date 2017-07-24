The Blues scored two runs in the top off the first inning on three singles, a hit batter and a sacrifice fly, and they held onto the lead until Grimm stepped up to the plate in the ninth and found the right-center gap.

"I was just trying to hit something hard up the middle and extend the game and pass the torch on, because I have a lot of confidence in the guys behind me," said Grimm, who will be a senior in the fall and has verbally committed to play for the University of Minnesota. "Just so happened, I put it in the gap, two guys scored and we won."

After the two runs in the first inning, both starting pitchers, Moorhead's Braeton Wixo and Bemidji's Caleb Carlson.

Wixo struck out the first batter in the ninth before his pitch count forced him out of the game. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out four.

Carlson allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out four over eight innings. Grimm came in to pitch a clean ninth with one punch-out and ended up with the win.

While Blues head coach Bryant Bergeson said it was a tough way to lose, he doesn't feel the ninth inning was where they lost the game.

"Where we lost it was not taking advantage of a couple times where we had good chances to score and we didn't," he said. "Second and third with one out, a guy at second and nobody out—opportunities like that where we didn't score. If we could've pushed the lead to four, five, six-nothing—something like that—that would've dampened their spirits a little bit and gave us a little better cushion."

Moorhead gained a little cushion when a seventh-inning run gave them a 3-0 lead, but the Centaurs came back with two in the bottom half to cut the gap to one. Bemidji threatened to tie the game when Carlson singled to right, but the Blues right fielder, Carter Howell, threw Matt Fitzgerald out at the plate to end the inning.

Moorhead went down in order in the eighth and ninth innings, and Bemidji did the same in the bottom of the eighth.

"We just continued to preach, 'stay with the process, continue to work.,' Centaurs head coach nathan Blumhagen said. "We had runners in scoring position all game. We just weren't able to get the hits. We knew we were hitting, we knew eventually it would happen. We feel like we're a good offensive team, so we feel like we're always going to come through."

The two teams will face off for a winner-take-all game at noon today (Monday) in Alexandria. Both sides said they feel confident they can pull it off.

"We'll be good," Bergeson said. "We're a resilient bunch. I wouldn't change a thing that happened out here today. Obviously the result, but everything we did, I had no problems with that. We just have to hit it a little better, and if we do that we'll be fine."

On the other hand, Grimm said the win gives the Centaurs the advantage, despite playing one more game than the Blues.

"I think we've got a lot of momentum going into tomorrow," he said. "Pressure is definitely on them. That's tough for them to come back after we walked them off today and play their best ball. So I think if we just come out tomorrow, hit the ball hard and play good defense, we should be good."