Approximately 300 golfers across six divisions have registered for this year’s edition of the tournament. That number is on par with the number of competitors in 2016 and 2015. The past two editions of the tournament each saw a marked increase in participants.

In fact, the field will be set at capacity for the third straight year when the tournament tees off Monday, July 24.

“We’ve been on a waitlist in most of our divisions the last 10 days,” Rick Grand, head professional at BTCC, said on Thursday. “We’ve been full now for our last three tournaments and the early registration was great. This is probably the first year that we’ve had to turn people away.

“It’s great to see the demand. Unfortunately, there’s a few people that would like to play that won’t be able to this year, but hopefully we’ll see them next year.”

Since the tournament is sold out for a third consecutive year, Grand said the field could be expanded in the future.

“If there’s ways in the future that we can add more golfers, we’ll look at that after the completion of this year’s tournament and hopefully accommodate everyone who wants to play,” Grand said.

All six division winners from the 2016 Birchmont will be in the field looking to repeat as champions. That includes men’s champion Andrew Israelson, women’s champion Emily Israelson, junior champion Nate Deziel, executive champion Brad Anderson, senior men’s champion Jeff Wiltse and masters champion Glen Hasselberg.

“I can’t say that there’s one dominant (golfer), especially if we start talking about the men’s division, our largest division,” Grand said. “I think it’s pretty wide open. There’s tons of depth to the field. The qualifying over two days will be a challenge for everyone to get into that top 32.”

The Israelson siblings from Staples, Andrew and Emily, pulled off a sweep of the men’s and women’s divisions last year. Witnessing multiple family members competing alongside one another is not an uncommon sight.

“Our tournament is very family-oriented,” Grand said. “There’s the division for all different ages. Really, as a family anyone can come here and enjoy the tournament.”

Andrew, an incoming North Dakota State sophomore, sealed a spot in the U.S. Amateur by winning a qualifying tournament in Fargo earlier this month. The elite tournament, which will be held Aug. 14-20 at the Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles, features the best amateurs from across the country. U.S. Amateur winners over the years have included names like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

“Anytime that you can have high-level golfers here it brings more credibility to your tournament,” Grand said. “It brings more exposure to your tournament and that’s great for Andrew. He’s a heck of a player. The opportunity for him to go to that tournament is fantastic.”

Emily’s resume isn’t too shabby either.

The incoming Augustana senior won Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Golfer of the Year for the 2016-17 season along with a haul of other NSIC awards. Emily entered the NCAA Women’s Division II Championship in May and finished tied for 13th.

The Israelsons and four other division winners will look to retain their crowns when the Birchmont tees off at 7 a.m. Monday, July 24, with qualifying rounds for the Men’s, Senior Men’s, Executive Men’s and Junior divisions. Qualifying for the Women’s and Masters divisions begins Tuesday, July 25.

Match play for all championship divisions begins Wednesday, July 26, with the finals for all divisions being held Saturday, July 29.

“I would just encourage people to come out and see the tournament,” Grand said. “We enjoy having spectators out. Come out and see the tournament, come out for lunch (or) whatever it might be, but help support this event. It’s great for our community and for our golf course.”

The Birchmont is the first of the three Minnesota Resort Golf Tournaments, to be followed by Resorters in Alexandria July 30-August 5 and the Pine to Palm in Detroit Lakes August 7-13.

The 93rd Annual Birchmont Schedule

Monday: Qualifying round for Men's, Senior Men’s, Executive Men’s and Junior divisions.

Tuesday: Qualifying round for Women's and Masters divisions, second round of Men’s, Senior Men’s and Executive divisions.

Wednesday: Match play begins for all Championship divisions. (Men’s Letter Flights do not play)

Thursday: Match play continues for all divisions except Executive Men’s Regular Flights and Junior Regular Flights

Friday: Match play continues for all divisions except Senior Regular Flights and Masters Regular Flights.

Saturday: Match play finals for all divisions.