Moorhead Blues capture Sub-State 14 title

They fixed that on Monday, jumping out to an 8-2 lead after four innings and taking the Minnesota Division I Substate American Legion title game 14-6 in Alexandria.

“The last three years we lost right away and had to battle through the loser’s bracket one time, and we fell short a couple times,” Bergeson said. “I told them after the tribulations they’ve been through the last three years, they deserve this.”

All but two of the Blues hitters had multiple hits, including a 3-for-3 day from Tanner McBain with a double, a hit-by-pitch, two RBIs and a run scored. Braeton Wixo added two doubles and two runs scored, while Carter Howell and Isaac Howe combined for six RBIs and three runs.

Although the Centaurs fell behind by six after four innings, they didn’t go down without a fight. Matt Fitzgerald led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and scored when Caleb Carlson reached on an error. Bemidji then added three more in the sixth, mostly due to a Carlson two-RBI single to bring it to 8-6.

“This team has a lot of fight,” Bemidji head coach Nathan Blumhagen said. “They way (Moorhead) hit the ball early, I think most teams would’ve folded within the first couple innings. I credit the guys for pushing and getting back into it and swinging the bats the way that they did.”

Carson had three RBIs in the game, the other coming from a solo home run in the fourth.

Just when it looked like Bemidji was going to steal another comeback victory, Moorhead answered with six runs in the seventh to take the wind out of the Centaurs’ sails.

“The biggest turning point in the game was when they got it to 8-6, we came out and we didn’t give up,” said Bergeson. “We hit a couple doubles back-to-back and then we scored six. It just kind of took their hope away from them.”

After allowing the three sixth-inning runs, Blues starting pitcher Alex Erickson returned to the hill and pitched a clean seventh with two strikeouts to cap off his outing. On the night, he allowed six runs, three earned, on nine hits and three walks while striking out seven.

“I knew that their first four, five guys could swing it pretty well, so I just tried to get ahead early and then mix in a couple sliders, curveballs every once in awhile,” Erickson said. “That was my plan going into it and it worked out pretty well.”

Tanner McBain, the Moorhead closer, was unable to pitch in Sunday’s game due to the pitch count rule, but he threw the eighth and ninth innings Monday to finish the game.

“‘Disappointed’ is obviously the word that comes to mind,” said Blumhagen. “We wanted it bad. We had a chance there for a little while – we were right in it – but tip your cap to them, they hit the ball like crazy, their pitchers threw strikes, they made plays. They’re a great team.”

The Blues advance to play in the state tournament, with the first round starting on Thursday.

“The goal every year is to make state,” said Bergeson. “Then once we're there, we’ve got to make some hay. Any tournament we play, our goal is to win it. We’re going down there with the mindset that we’re going to win it.”

The Centaurs’ season comes to an end with a record of 23-7. Blumhagen said the players who won’t be back next summer will be hard to replace.

“I’m going to miss these seniors like crazy,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of really good kids. We’ve got good ball players, but they’re better kids, all the way down the line.”