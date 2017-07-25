Wounded Warriors Project to Try Sled Hockey

The Soldier Ride is a multi-day bicycling event where a group of injured veterans will be challenged to push themselves physically and mentally as they manage visible and invisible wounds of war. And they won’t be doing it alone – they will move forward together, as a unit, just like during their military service.

Opportunities to form meaningful relationships that help with long-term recovery are a key part of Soldier Ride. WWP will host various physical health and wellness training activities, including sled hockey, where warriors can connect with one another in relaxed environments.

Through its Minnesota Warriors and sled hockey programs, Minnesota Disabled Hockey provides opportunities for numerous veterans in Minnesota to be a part of a team and participate in a sport they love. These two simple components often play a critical role in assimilating back into civilian life.

Minnesota Disabled Hockey hopes that by offering the chance to try sled hockey, the veterans participating, even those who aren’t from Minnesota, will be more aware of these opportunities and take advantage of them.

Throughout the Soldier Ride, warriors will also get the chance to learn how they can connect with WWP’s other life-saving programs and services, which will empower them to live their lives on their terms. Thanks to generous donors, WWP offers all of its programs and services, including Soldier Ride, free of charge to the warriors, family members, and caregivers it serves. Jerseys for the event are being provided by the United Heroes League.

To learn more about how WWP’s programs and services connect, serve, and empower wounded warriors, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Soldier Ride® is a Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) physical health and wellness program that empowers wounded veterans to become well-adjusted in body, receiving the care they need to maximize rehabilitation and live active and healthy lives. Read more at woundedwarriorproject.org/programs/soldier-ride.

Full Schedule of Events:

Thursday, July 27

Bike Fitting for Wounded Veterans

10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Doubletree Park Place

1500 Park Place Blvd., Minneapolis, MN, 55416

Friday, July 28

Bike Trail Ride

9 — 11:30 a.m.

Warrior Ride (20 Miles)

Start & End: 1926 Como Ave., St. Paul, MN, 55108

4 — 6 p.m.

Warriors Sled Hockey

Plymouth Ice Center; 3650 Plymouth Blvd; Plymouth, MN 55446

Saturday, July 29

Life Time Fitness Ride

8:30 — 11:30 am

Warrior Ride (21 Miles)

Start: 5401 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN, 55417

End: 5525 Cedar Lake Road, Minneapolis, MN, 55416