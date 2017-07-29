Angels slide by Esox in Region 14C opener

Both teams scored in the early innings as the teams seesawed on the scoreboard.

Detroit Lakes took a 1-0 lead in their first at-bats when Adam Geiger knocked in Connor Johnson who scored with an evasive slide past Esox catcher David Mortensen’s tag on a close play at the plate.

Park Rapids responded with two runs in the top of the third. Dylan Sternberg laced a two-out, two-run base hit to score Dan Pike and Riley Massie for the lead.

Kyle Singer hit a bomb with Johnson aboard in the home half of the third for a 3-2 Detroit Lakes advantage, only to see it taking away top of four when Mortensen answered with his own two-run shot off Angels’ starter Scott Schroeder.

Derek Parks was aboard and Mortensen crossed the plate giving Park Rapids a 4-3 lead, which they held until the eighth inning.

Esox starter Clayton Gallus got in a groove in the middle innings holding Detroit Lakes to no hits in four straight innings.

Schroeder left after 6.2 innings pitched. He allowed four runs, two earned, on seven hits. He did not issue a walk and struck out six before giving way to Johnson.

Johnson allowed the offense to concentrate on scoring the tying and winning runs as he was dominant on the mound. He shut down Park Rapids striking out six of seven batters faced.

Singer, Kirk McLeod and Adam Geiger all hit two-out singles in the bottom of the eighth.

Geiger brought Singer home with the tying run and the Angels left the go-ahead run on base when Schroeder hit into a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Johnson made quick work of the Esox in the ninth.

Taylor Wood got DL’s rally started with a one-out base on balls. His walk was the final pitch for Gallus, who threw 8.1 innings.

Mortensen came on in relief and gave up an infield single to Mike Vohnoutka, who was out on a 4-6 fielder’s choice on Josh Bollig’s grounder that moved Wood to third base.

Johnson came to the plate with runners on the corners, but did not need a swing of the bat as Mortensen tried to pick off Bollig at first base. Mortensen’s throw was low and left of the bag bounding to the fence in foul territory allowing Wood to easily trot home with the game-winning run and a 5-4 victory.

Johnson was credited with the victory pitching 2.1 innings, not allowing a base runner and recording six strikeouts. Dylan Weaver was the lone Esox to get the bat on the ball against Johnson on a groundout to Wood, who came up with a nice play and strong throw for the first out in the ninth.

Gallus took the loss giving up all five runs. He struck out five and walked two, while allowing eight Angels’ hits.

Johnson, Singer and McLeod, the two, three and cleanup hitters for DL each had two hits in the game.

The Esox were eliminated with the loss. Detroit Lakes moves on to the double elimination portion of the tournament and will face Wolf Lake Sunday, July 30 in Perham at noon.

PR 002 200 000 - 4 7 1

DL 102 000 011 - 5 9 2

WP: Connor Johnson; LP: Clayton Gallus

HR: DL - Singer; PR - Mortensen