Angels advance to Region semifinals

Wolf Pack starter Jake Marcus held Detroit Lakes to only two hits through five innings and Wolf Lake had their biggest scoring threat in the bottom of the fifth.

Jake Galbrecht reached on an error and Levi Schwartz worked a walk from DL starter Jackson Nelson after failing to get a sacrifice bunt down twice.

Charles Haataja got the bunt down to move the runners into scoring position and Max Knoll walked to load the bases with only one out.

Will Pickar hit a hard grounder right at Nelson, who relayed to catcher Kirk McLeod who gunned Pickar down at first base for the 1-2-3 double play and a big escape.

The play gave DL momentum coming to the plate. Leadoff Josh Bollig walked and was followed by a Connor McLeod single. Singer ripped a hit to right field to score Bollig and McLeod and Singer each moved up a base after a bobbled ball by the Wolf Pack right fielder.

Connor McLeod scored on a Kirk McLeod groundout and Singer came home on an infield single from Andrew Dahl to give the Angels a 3-0 lead.

The Wolf Pack responded with two runs in the bottom fo the sixth on RBI singles from Logan Wacker to score Marcus and Schwartz, who brought home Wacker. Wolf Lake had four hits in the inning but stranded two runners when Nelson struck out Haataja to end the threat.

DL added three more runs in the seventh.

Taylor Wood walked and Bollig was hit by pitch. Both runners scored on a Singer triple off the left field fence. Connor Johnson followed up with a hard-hit double off the right field fence to score Singer for a 6-2 lead off Haataja in relief.

Nelson retired the Wolf Pack in order in the seventh and exited the game for reliever Brian Cooksey.

Nelson struck out five and walked one, allowing two earned runs for the victory.

The Wolf Pack got one run off Cooksey picking up three singles in the eighth. Galbrecht singled to score Sam Meyer for the final run of the game. Cooksey stranded two runners with the tying run at the plate getting a flyout to centerfielder Bollig off the bat of Schwartz and striking out Haataja to end the inning.

Haataja had a tough day at the plate in the No. 9 position striking out three times, inning enders in the second sixth and eighth, along with taking the pitching loss.

Both teams had two base runners in the ninth inning.

Wacker induced a flyout to center from Johnson to end DL’s scoring chance. Johnson earned the save bailing out Cooksey with a shortstop-unassisted double play to end the game courtesy of Connor McLeod.McLeod was 3-3 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored. Singer was 2-5 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI. The duo combined for five of the Angels’ seven hits.

Wolf Lake had opportunities to score but failed to convert stranding nine runners in the game and out-hitting the Angels 10-7. DL had seven runners left on base.

The Angels will return to Perham Saturday, Aug. 5 for an 8 p.m. game against the winner of New York Mills and Bluffton for a spot in the championship bracket finals.

In Sunday’s other early game, Midway advanced with a thrilling ninth inning victory over Perham in Deer Creek. The Snurdbirds got back-to-back, solo homers with two outs to erase a 3-2 deficit and win 4-3.

Midway awaits the winner of the Deer Creek Shockers and the Nimrod Gnats.

DL 000 003 300 - 6 7 3

WL 000 002 010 - 3 10 2

WP: Jackson Nelson; LP: Charles Haataja; S: Connor Johnson