REGION 14C: Snurdbirds spoil Pirates upset bid

Chris Baso was down to his final strike in the ninth inning when he launched a pitch over the left field fence, tying the game at three. However, the Snurdbirds were not done. Zach Etter followed by crushing a pitch over the left field fence for back-to-back home runs and a 4-3 victory.

The back-to-back home runs spoiled Perham’s upset bid and a quality outing from Jack Stigman, who did not factor in the decision. Stigman battled throughout the game, keeping the potent Snurdbird offense at bay for much of the contest. He allowed just two runs on three hits, while striking out six, walking three and hitting one batter.

Both starters did not factor in the decision as the Pirates chased Jake Lund in the seventh inning. Lund gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out nine and hit three batters in the game, despite not walking one.

Lund worked in and out of trouble and did a good job of limiting the damage when he got into trouble in the fifth. With the game tied at one, Perham loaded the bases when Mason Malikowski reached on an error, Dylan Perrine was hit by a pitch and Chris Ruther reached on a bunt single. Lund prevented the big inning by just giving up a pair of runs on sacrifice flies to Stigman and Gavin Biegler. Perham left the inning with the 3-1 lead.

It remained that way until the seventh inning when Midway cut into the lead with a run on a wild pitch, which scored Cory Odland, who was hit by a pitch to start the inning.

Midway turned it over to Bobby Lusti, while Perham went to Gavin Biegler. Lusti went three innings of relief, allowing one base runner to reach on an error, while keeping Perham to just three runs.

Biegler struck out two of the four batters he faced in the eighth, but ran into trouble with a 1-2 count to Baso and two outs in the ninth. Baso lifted one that carried over the left field fence, extending the game after Biegler easily retired the first two batters of the inning. Etter followed with a massive drive to left, sealing the walk off win for Midway.

Biegler took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out three. Lusti picked up the win, pitching three scoreless innings. He struck out one batter.

Chris Ruther finished with two hits for Perham, while Gabe Pankonin, Biegler, Joe Solberg and Eric Hendrickx finished with hits for Perham.

The Pirates face an elimination game against the Nimrod Gnats at 8 p.m. on Aug. 5 in Deer Creek. Wadena-Deer Creek defeated Nimrod, 4-0, in a quarterfinal. Other quarterfinal results saw Detroit Lakes defeat Wolf Lake, 6-3, and New York Mills earn a 13 inning, 6-5, victory over Bluffton. New York Mills trailed 5-2 heading into the ninth, but rallied for three runs to force extra innings.