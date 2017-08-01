Three golfers ace holes at local courses

Maple Hills was the site of a second hole-in-one on Tuesday, July 25. Ricky Rawson of Hemphill, Texas converted on the par-three, third hole from 154 yards with a seven-iron. The shot was witnessed by Tony Rawson.

Dave Johnson was the third golfer to mark a one on the scorecard with a nine-iron on Lakeview Golf Course’s 17th hole from 125-yards.

Johnson’s ace was witnessed by Dana Carlson, Tanner Carlson, and Roger Minch on Sunday, July 30.