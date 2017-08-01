Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Three golfers ace holes at local courses

    By Staff report Today at 9:51 a.m.

    Three golfers recorded holes in one at area golf courses the past fortnight.

    Dan Grandbois aced seventh hole at Maple Hills. Grandbois used a seven-wood on the par-three, 169-yard hole on Wednesday, July 19. His shot was witnessed by David Wood, Steve Sandstrom, and Dean Miller.

    Maple Hills was the site of a second hole-in-one on Tuesday, July 25. Ricky Rawson of Hemphill, Texas converted on the par-three, third hole from 154 yards with a seven-iron. The shot was witnessed by Tony Rawson.

    Dave Johnson was the third golfer to mark a one on the scorecard with a nine-iron on Lakeview Golf Course’s 17th hole from 125-yards.

    Johnson’s ace was witnessed by Dana Carlson, Tanner Carlson, and Roger Minch on Sunday, July 30.

    Explore related topics:sportsGolfHole in oneLakeview Golf CourseMaple Hills Golf Course
    Advertisement
    randomness